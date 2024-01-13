VXI Recognized Among America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024

"Diversity is a catalyst for superior customer experiences. Our mission is to connect corporations with top talent in underserved communities, creating jobs and delivering high-quality customer care solutions," emphasized Mark Wilson, VXI's Chief Impact Officer. Post this

Recognized brands demonstrated excellence across a wide array of categories including corporate culture, work-life balance, fostering a diverse workforce, sustainability, and career progression. As a minority-owned and NMSDC-certified organization, VXI is deeply committed to fostering inclusion, with a workforce where 81% represent underserved or underrepresented communities.

"VXI's business has always been focused on helping our people stand out and fit in, and with a diverse team of over 40,000+ individuals across the globe, we strive to create an achievement-oriented workplace where talent experiences a sense of belonging and where their individual strengths and contributions are celebrated," said Erika Bogar-King, VXI's Chief Human Resource Officer. "This acknowledgment is a testament to our organization's passion for people and the collective dedication of our global teammates to cement a distinctive, authentic culture."

This year, VXI will continue to reinforce its commitment to diversity, by extending the reach of its Passion4 Affinity Groups and expanding inclusion initiatives that promote diverse perspectives and foster innovation, agility, and professional success – on a global scale.

"Diversity is not just a checkbox for us; it's a catalyst for creating superior customer experiences. That's why we've made it our mission to connect corporations with top talent in underserved communities to create jobs and deliver high-quality, high-impact customer care solutions," emphasized Mark Wilson, VXI's Chief Impact Officer.

Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief for Newsweek, concludes, "Diversity is a widely discussed topic — and it remains a crucial factor as people look for an employer or a business partner. That is why Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024,' highlighting companies that are committed to offering a diverse and inclusive work environment."

To learn more about life at VXI, check out our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

PRESS CONTACT

VXI Corporate Communications

[email protected]

About VXI

As a leading global provider of outsourced customer engagement solutions, VXI offers our clients a winning combination of talent, technology, and purpose to elevate experiences, boost brand value, and uplift our shared communities. VXI is an NMSDC-certified and minority-owned business process outsourcer with over 40,000 employees across 7 countries and 40+ service delivery locations. Our integrated service offering supports next-generation operating models through comprehensive customer care solutions, experience design, digital strategy, and enablement, IT outsourcing, software development, and strategic automation.

Backed by Bain Capital Private Equity, VXI is one of the fastest growing, privately held business services organizations in the United States and the Philippines, and one of the few U.S.-based customer care organizations in China.

For more information, visit http://www.vxi.com.

Media Contact

VXI Marketing, VXI Global Solutions, (213) 637-1300, [email protected], www.vxi.com

SOURCE VXI Global Solutions