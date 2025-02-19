VXI Recognized by Newsweek Among America's Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion

"We are proud to demonstrate our passion for people every day, providing opportunities for early career professional to develop transferable skills to help them advance into leadership roles." Mike Lee, SVP Operations for the Americas, VXI Post this

As a minority-owned and nine-time NMSDC-certified company, a strong emphasis on workplace diversity and inclusion is an integral aspect of VXI's mission and values. This 5-star recognition by Newsweek reflects VXI's focus on company culture, employee growth opportunities, and team effectiveness.

Of the recognition, Mike Lee, VXI's SVP Operations for the Americas, said, "We are proud to demonstrate our passion for people every day, providing opportunities for early career professionals to develop transferable skills to help them advance into leadership roles. Our ability to work effectively across teams is tied directly to our ability to innovate for our clients and this Newsweek Inclusion award amplifies that mission to our current and future workforce."

Through 2025, VXI is looking to extend its commitment by growing its successful "Passion4..." program, a network of employee-led teams that brings together people with similar interests. VXI's Chief Human Resources Officer, Erika Bogar King added, "Passion4… connects our people beyond their roles, fostering a global community that drives CSR efforts, wellness initiatives, and community engagement. By empowering these teams, we amplify our 'Stand Out and Fit In' culture — helping employees grow and thrive in a supportive environment."

Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief at Newsweek concluded, "Companies in the United States continue to navigate the evolving dynamics of the workplace and inclusion remains a cornerstone of organizational success and social responsibility. Newsweek and partner market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to share 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion 2025,' highlighting these 5-star companies committed to building progressive workplaces."

To learn more about life at VXI, check out our social channels on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About VXI Global Solutions

VXI Global Solutions is a BPO leader in customer service, customer experience, and digital solutions. Founded in 1998, the company has 43,000 employees in more than 40 locations in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean. VXI delivers omnichannel and multilingual support, software development, quality assurance, and CX advisory, automation, and process excellence to the world's most respected brands.

VXI is backed by private equity investor Bain Capital and is one of the fastest growing, privately held business services organizations in the United States and the Philippines, and one of the few U.S.-based customer care organizations in China.

For more information, visit http://www.vxi.com.

Media Contact

VXI Corporate Communications, VXI Global Solutions, (213) 637-1300, [email protected], www.vxi.com

Twitter

SOURCE VXI Global Solutions