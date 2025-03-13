VXI Wins Sales Outsourcing Provider of the Year Gold Stevie® Award in 2025 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

“This recognition reinforces the value we bring our clients. We couldn’t be prouder of our team’s dedication and expertise.” - David Zhou, CEO, VXI Post this

More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 45 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 176 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

VXI Global Solutions has been a trusted partner in sales outsourcing for more than 25 years, specializing in helping B2B and B2C companies drive first-time conversions and foster lifetime loyalty. As a revenue engine for clients, the company's expertise spans inbound and outbound sales, lead generation, subscription renewals, winback campaigns, and more. With over 8,000 professional sellers globally, VXI has delivered more than $300M in additional annual revenue for clients through a proven framework combining top sales talent, a sales training certification, coaching, consulting, and advanced AI-driven sales tools.

A few comments from the judges included, "VXI has demonstrated an impressive track record of exceeding client expectations and driving substantial revenue growth." In addition, "VXI's use of AI-driven strategies, robust sales playbooks, and outcome-based models truly showcases innovation and adaptability in the industry. VXI is a true standout in the sales outsourcing industry and has proven to be a powerful partner for both B2B and B2C companies."

VXI's CEO David Zhou stated, "Winning the Gold Stevie Award for Sales Outsourcing Provider of the Year is a testament to our relentless focus on delivering exceptional sales results for our clients. This recognition reinforces the value we bring our clients. We couldn't be prouder of our team's dedication and expertise."

Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller stated, "The outstanding scores awarded to this year's Stevie winners reflect the exceptional levels of achievement they demonstrate. We proudly join the judges and the entire Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners on their accomplishments."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales. Nominations for the 2026 competition will be accepted starting this July.

About VXI Global Solutions

VXI Global Solutions is a BPO leader in customer service, customer experience, and digital solutions. Founded in 1998, the company has 40,000 employees in more than 40 locations in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean. VXI delivers omnichannel and multilingual support, software development, quality assurance, and CX advisory, automation, and process excellence to the world's most respected brands.

VXI is backed by private equity investor Bain Capital and is one of the fastest growing, privately held business services organizations in the United States and the Philippines, and one of the few U.S.-based customer care organizations in China.

For more information, visit http://www.vxi.com.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

VXI Corporate Communications, VXI Global Solutions, (213) 637-1300, [email protected], www.vxi.com

SOURCE VXI Global Solutions