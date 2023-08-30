Vyapi Opens New York Office Providing Contract Management Services to Small and Medium-Sized Businesses across the U.S.

Our New York office marks the natural evolution of Vyapi's growth beyond the U.K. and India, and is driven by demand in the U.S. among small and medium-sized companies for cost-effective contract solutions comparable to the Fortune 500. Tweet this

"Vyapi's international customers have responded favorably to our U.S. expansion," added Sawhney. In addition to the U.S., Vyapi continues to expand in EMEA and APAC, and has invested in its Bangalore delivery center.

Unterberger is responsible for development and delivery of Vyapi's contract services in the U.S., and will work closely with Sawhney, and Sameer Prakash, Vice President – Client Services, to coordinate overall strategy and growth. "We're working hard to be where our small business customers need us, and to provide them with the specialized contract services they demand" explained Unterberger.

Vyapi helps understaffed and overworked smaller companies take control of their commercial agreements with contract expertise, process improvement, automation, analytics, and AI, to expedite transactions, avoid disputes, and navigate regulations.

Vyapi provides affordably priced contract solutions, including drafting, review, gap analyses, compliance, obligation management, and reporting. The company is available 24/7 for immediate contract relief, and down the road for customers' end-to-end contract management needs. Additionally, instead of having to increase customers' head count, Vypai offers dedicated, cost-effective contract professionals to manage customers' contracts whether their needs are short- or long-term.

Vyapi team members have serviced contracts throughout the U.S. at the federal, state and local level. The company supports more than two dozen areas relevant to small and medium-sized businesses, including employment, finance, franchising, leasing, licensing, marketing, procurement, real estate, retail, sales, and supply chain.

About Vyapi - Vyapi is a global legal services company supporting small and medium-sized businesses looking to efficiently handle their contracts. Vyapi has offices in New York, London and Bangalore. For more information visit www.vyapi.com

Media Contact

Amita Bais, Vyapi, 1 646 403 7656, [email protected], https://vyapi.com/

SOURCE Vyapi