Vyne Dental Launches its Next-Generation Payments Platform to Accelerate Dental Revenue

The launch of this key feature furthers Vyne Dental's mission of reducing waste and friction in the revenue work streams within a dental practice and accelerating growth while driving down costs.

"More than just another on-premise credit card processing system," says CEO of Vyne Dental, Steve Roberts, "Vyne Trellis Payments aims to solve, once-and-for-all, the long-standing problem of disconnected and stand-alone collection workflows for insurance AR and patient AR in the dental practice. By connecting these two critical revenue streams into a single, intelligent, automated platform, Vyne Dental can significantly accelerate the speed to cash for our customers, while simplifying the workflow for their staff and elevating the experience for their patients."

Key Benefits of Vyne Trellis Payments

Elevated Patient Experience:

Vyne Trellis Payments allows dental practices to meet their patients where they are by supporting digital payment types such as Apple PayⓇ and Google PayTM services, automated, electronic balance notifications with click-to-pay via text and email, and modern, wi-fi-enabled terminals for chairside transactions.

Accelerate Dental Revenue:

By prioritizing patient experience to maximize engagement, automating the balance notification based on claims having settled, and improving patient responsibility estimation with built-in eligibility verification, Vyne Trellis Payments can help improve the rate and speed with which our customers get paid.

Convenience and Accessibility:

Embrace the future of dental office payments with Vyne Trellis Payments. Offering both online and point-of-care payments ensures convenience and accessibility for both healthcare providers and their patients.

Dental billing professionals and practice administrators will join Vyne Dental this May 9-10 in Indianapolis for the Accelerate: Dental Revenue Workshop. During this classroom-style workshop, Vyne Dental will fully immerse attendees invaluable, practical content presented by thought leaders of the industry. Learn from the experts how your practice can successfully increase and protect your revenue stream. Event information is available at vynedental.com/accelerate.

Early Access Invitation

To experience the transformative power of Vyne Trellis Payments firsthand, Vyne Dental invites providers nationwide to request access today to our limited early-adopter program. Visit Vyne Trellis Payments now to be the first to experience a truly end-to-end dental platform for Billing without BoundariesⓇ.

About Vyne Dental:

Vyne Dental is part of the VyneⓇ family of industry-leading information exchange, revenue acceleration and communication solutions for healthcare. Vyne Dental strategically develops solutions, for dental practices, healthcare providers, and insurance plans and payers, that facilitate the secure exchange of health information in a digital, end-to-end revenue accelerator that optimizes cash flow while helping to reduce associative costs. Vyne Dental continues to drive the dental industry forward by innovating intelligent technologies to improve workflow, reduce administrative costs, engage patients, and streamline reimbursements. Learn more at vynedental.com.

