Vyne Dental Partners with Subscribili to Launch Vyne Dental Plans

Vyne Dental and Subscribili join forces to increase patient access to care and empower dentists nationwide with flexible in-house dental plans.

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vyne Dental®, a leading provider of dental revenue technologies, claims processing, and electronic health information exchange for dental practices of any size, is excited to announce Vyne dental plans powered by Subscribili. This innovative partnership is set to elevate the dental experience, for both patients and providers, to unprecedented heights by offering accessible and comprehensive oral healthcare.

Vyne® dental plans empower providers to diversify their patient base, better serve their uninsured and self-pay patients, and accelerate patient retention and case acceptance while boosting the top line. All from the convenience of the trusted Vyne Trellis® platform.

Committed to excellence, Vyne Dental remains steadfast in actively and strategically shaping the future of the dental industry. These next-generation membership plans combine Vyne Dental's one-of-a-kind revenue acceleration platform with Subscribili's advanced custom dental plan platform, allowing patients and their family members to access subscriptions covering preventative care and reduced pricing on other treatments and services. By enhancing both the patient and provider experience, the membership plan fosters a stronger relationship between patients and providers, while helping to increase the flow of cash within the practice.

As the industry faces an ever-evolving landscape, Vyne Dental emerges as a reliable partner, empowering 50,000 dental practices across the nation with highly efficient solutions that accelerate revenue." This partnership reinforces Vyne Dental's commitment to revolutionizing dental billing and simplifying processes that have long burdened the industry. By collaborating with innovative partners, like Subscribili, Vyne Dental builds upon its legacy of success, delivering solutions that elevate dental practices nationwide.

About Vyne Dental

Vyne Dental is part of the Vyne® family of industry-leading information exchange, revenue acceleration, and communication solutions for healthcare. Vyne Dental strategically develops solutions, for dental practices, healthcare providers, and insurance plans and payers, that facilitate the secure exchange of health information in a digital, end-to-end revenue accelerator that optimizes cash flow while helping to reduce associative costs. Vyne Dental continues to drive the dental industry forward by innovating intelligent technologies to improve workflow, reduce administrative costs, engage patients, and streamline reimbursements. Learn more at vynedental.com.

