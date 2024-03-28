Vyne Honored by Becker's as a Top RCM Company in 2024 for Revolutionizing Healthcare Revenue Cycles

Vyne earns a spot on Becker's 2024 List for its innovative healthcare revenue cycle solutions, which streamline processes and save time and money for medical and dental practices nationwide.

DUNWOODY, Ga., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vyne®, a company improving the revenue cycles of both medical and dental healthcare providers through high-performing and industry-leading communication and information exchange technology solutions, proudly announces its recognition on Becker's 2024 List of Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Companies to Know. This list highlights the nation's top companies providing cutting-edge solutions to simplify complex and complicated revenue cycle processes.

Vyne Medical's Trace® platform, capable of integrating with an organization's existing systems, including the EMR, facilitates the exchange of protected health information among patients, providers, health plans, and partners. Becker's List acknowledged the platform's end-to-end functionality and ability to harness intelligent automation solutions to streamline workflows while saving time and money for health systems nationwide. Additionally, Vyne Medical's distinction as a top vendor in the 2023 KLAS Advanced User Insights Digital Fax Report was recognized for its superior ability to leverage Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology to identify document types and pull discrete patient identification information. Vyne Medical's technology extends beyond digital fax with solutions that enhance communications and enable teams to conveniently manage essential patient information.

In 2023, Vyne Dental hosted a successful inaugural Accelerate: Dental Revenue Workshop, empowering dental practices of all sizes to revolutionize their financial performance, and in 2022, the company was awarded a CAQH CORE certification for its commitment to automation, interoperability, and efficient business processes.

"Securing our place on Becker's 2024 List of Healthcare RCM Companies to Know validates our mission to enhance revenue cycles in medical and dental healthcare," said Steve Roberts, Chief Executive Officer at Vyne. "Our integrated platform empowers the seamless exchange of protected health information, driving efficient operations across the country. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to pioneering innovative solutions that streamline complex processes and elevate patient care."

Vyne is committed to delivering innovative technologies that help increase revenue while meeting and anticipating the needs of medical and dental clients through industry-leading health information collation, exchange, and claims management.

Visit Becker's Healthcare RCM Companies to Know in 2024 to view the complete list.

About Vyne

Vyne® provides end-to-end health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management for more than 800 hospitals and health systems, over 70,000 dental offices, and more than 800 plans and payers across the United States. Uniquely positioned to serve multiple key stakeholders within healthcare, Vyne has made Inc. 5000's annual list of the nation's most prestigious and fastest-growing private companies for 16 consecutive years. Under Steve Roberts, Vyne continues leveraging synergies across its two health tech businesses, Vyne Medical and Vyne Dental, to accelerate growth and facilitate relationships between providers, payers, and patients across the full healthcare spectrum.

