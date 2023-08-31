Vyne Medical Acknowledged by KLAS as Pioneer in Digital Fax Solutions

KLAS recognizes Vyne Medical as a cutting-edge digital fax solution in their latest evaluation of next-generation technologies.
INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vyne Medical®, a leader in healthcare automation solutions for managing disparate communication, announces the company's acknowledgment in the KLAS Advanced User Insights report on next-generation digital fax management. With a mission to provide accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry, KLAS is dedicated to finding hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with payers and providers. The report, designed to help identify the cutting edge of a given market segment, is intended to highlight how the digital fax market has progressed and what it will look like in the future.
To create the report, KLAS interviewed organizations identified by vendors as their most advanced users, revealing Vyne Medical's superior ability to leverage Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology, to identify document types, and pull discrete patient identification information. Additionally, the report noted how Vyne Medical's Refyne ® Cloud Fax, successfully leverages APIs and common fax standards to integrate bi-directionally with EHR vendors and routes data to a queue where it is manually reviewed before being associated with a patient record.
"I'm excited about our recognition in the KLAS report on next-gen digital fax," shared Caleb Manscill, President of Vyne Medical. "Our advanced use of OCR and seamless API integration, combined with our fax automation technology, is shown to drastically reduce the manual time required for processing faxed physician orders from an average of 5.1 minutes to less than 30 seconds. This achievement reaffirms our commitment to improving healthcare experiences and outcomes. We're proud to lead in shaping the future of digital fax in healthcare."
Vyne Medical handles nearly 1 billion pages of faxes for hospital clients annually, but the company's technology extends beyond the scope of digital fax. With automation solutions built for healthcare, Vyne Medical can optimize communications and enable teams to conveniently manage documents and essential patient information. By utilizing the company's advanced automated workflow management, teams can enhance organization and elevate the quality of patient care. Vyne Medical's automation tools empower healthcare systems to strategically leverage a digital fax solution and more.
With a commitment to advance healthcare by harnessing digital fax and automation, Vyne Medical helps health systems nationwide increase revenue, improve interdepartmental workflows, reduce the incidence of human error, and improve productivity.
About Vyne Medical
Vyne Medical is a recognized industry leader in end-to-end health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management. The company's robust technology platforms facilitate the electronic capture, storage and submission of healthcare data in virtually any form - voice, fax, image, data or electronic document. Vyne Medical's solutions connect disconnected data to close gaps in documentation and improve the continuum of care through a more complete and fully accessible patient record. Outcomes include improved financial strength, operational performance and patient experience. For more information, visit vynemedical.com.
About KLAS
KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider's voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter and LinkedIn. Learn more at klasresearch.com.
