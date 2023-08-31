Vyne Medical Acknowledged by KLAS as Pioneer in Digital Fax Solutions

This achievement reaffirms our commitment to improving healthcare experiences and outcomes. We're proud to lead in shaping the future of digital fax in healthcare," shared Caleb Manscill, President of Vyne Medical. Tweet this

"I'm excited about our recognition in the KLAS report on next-gen digital fax," shared Caleb Manscill, President of Vyne Medical. "Our advanced use of OCR and seamless API integration, combined with our fax automation technology, is shown to drastically reduce the manual time required for processing faxed physician orders from an average of 5.1 minutes to less than 30 seconds. This achievement reaffirms our commitment to improving healthcare experiences and outcomes. We're proud to lead in shaping the future of digital fax in healthcare."

Vyne Medical handles nearly 1 billion pages of faxes for hospital clients annually, but the company's technology extends beyond the scope of digital fax. With automation solutions built for healthcare, Vyne Medical can optimize communications and enable teams to conveniently manage documents and essential patient information. By utilizing the company's advanced automated workflow management, teams can enhance organization and elevate the quality of patient care. Vyne Medical's automation tools empower healthcare systems to strategically leverage a digital fax solution and more.

With a commitment to advance healthcare by harnessing digital fax and automation, Vyne Medical helps health systems nationwide increase revenue, improve interdepartmental workflows, reduce the incidence of human error, and improve productivity.

About Vyne Medical

Vyne Medical is a recognized industry leader in end-to-end health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management. The company's robust technology platforms facilitate the electronic capture, storage and submission of healthcare data in virtually any form - voice, fax, image, data or electronic document. Vyne Medical's solutions connect disconnected data to close gaps in documentation and improve the continuum of care through a more complete and fully accessible patient record. Outcomes include improved financial strength, operational performance and patient experience. For more information, visit vynemedical.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider's voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter and LinkedIn. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

