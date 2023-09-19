Vyne Medical is excited to join Becker's and empower industry leaders with next-generation technology, shaping the future of healthcare innovation

Join Vyne Medical at the 8th annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Conference hosted by Becker's Healthcare, October 3 – 6, 2023, at the iconic Navy Pier in Chicago, IL. With a reputation as the leading resource for healthcare decision-makers, Becker's Healthcare has solidified its position and achieved remarkable growth as one of the fastest-growing media platforms in the industry.

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Featuring an impressive lineup of 470+ speakers, including esteemed executives, the Annual Conference provides a unique opportunity to gather insights and strategies for effectively navigating the ever-evolving healthcare industry while embracing the latest trends.

Attendees at the Annual Conference can choose from various session tracks, including Revenue Cycle + Elevating the Patient Experience, AI + Digital Transformation, Innovation + Revenue Cycle, and more. Speakers include Noel Juaire, Executive Director of Hospital and Professional Patient Financial Services at Stanford Health Care, revealing the key elements of a successful automation strategy, and Molly Gamble, Vice President of Editorial at Becker's Healthcare, discussing the best ideas for igniting revenue cycle teams with automation and artificial intelligence (AI).

Must attend innovation theater session to reveal valuable automation insights

Make plans to attend "How Practical Automation Can Revolutionize Health System Performance," on Thursday, October 5th, at 8:35 a.m. This engaging innovation theater session presented by Scott Overholt, Vyne Medical's Chief Business Officer, will reveal important insights unearthed during a focus group workshop at NAHAM's 49th Annual Conference in Orlando. Scott will share what patient access leaders from 24 hospitals and health systems provided regarding their current state of automation. Additionally, he will highlight the results that can be achieved by utilizing technology to reduce significantly manual processes in managing faxed orders, optimizing operations and helping deliver financial success for health systems.

Learn more about Vyne Medical's automation solutions

Vyne Medical® workflow optimization professionals will be onsite to discuss our automation solutions built for healthcare. Visit us or connect today to learn more about our medical data management software that facilitates centralized communication by automating, capturing, and consolidating information.

About Vyne Medical

Serving a growing base of 800+ active hospital and health system clients nationwide, Vyne Medical's best practices are hardwired through connected healthcare solutions proven to help hospitals achieve sustainable top performance. Well-published results include improvements in financial performance, physician/staff alignment, patient experience, compliance and patient safety/quality. Get connected today to learn more: vynemedical.com.

