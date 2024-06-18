Vyne Medical Launches Automated Electronic Forms for Streamlined Healthcare Documentation

"FormUSign is the latest addition to our suite of pioneering products, leading the charge in automating and streamlining healthcare business processes, shared Caleb Manscill" Post this

A premier workflow tool offering unmatched versatility

Conveniently embedded within the Trace® platform, Vyne Medical's premier workflow tool for managing both unstructured and structured data, FormUSign can also generate customized documents and items directly within Trace.

Providing unparalleled versatility, FormUSign gives users the ability to:

● Define, move, relabel, and change fields

● Report who created, deleted, or used forms

● Separate forms by category

● Discern between admin and general users, both with unique functions

This solution not only improves the accuracy of patient information but also accelerates hospital and health system admission and discharge processes by facilitating quicker patient care with automated electronic forms that fully

support both mouse capture and digital certificate signatures.

"As the healthcare industry evolves, so must our approach to communication and efficiency," shared Caleb Manscill, President at Vyne Medical. "FormUSign is the latest addition to our suite of pioneering products, leading the charge in automating and streamlining healthcare business processes. Together, they're driving a transformative shift in how hospitals and health systems operate."

Schedule a demo to see FormUSign in action

Serving a growing base of 800+ hospitals and health systems, Vyne Medical proudly empowers healthcare teams to streamline workflows, enhance accuracy, and deliver quicker patient care. Schedule a demo today and elevate your staff and patient experience with a smarter, more efficient documentation process.

About Vyne Medical

Vyne Medical is a recognized industry leader in end-to-end health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management. The company's robust technology platforms facilitate the electronic capture, storage, and submission of healthcare data in virtually any form – voice, fax, image, data, or electronic document. By Connecting Disconnected Data®, Vyne Medical's solutions close the gaps in documentation and improve the continuum of care through a more complete and fully accessible patient record. Outcomes include improved financial strength, operational performance, and patient experience. For more information, visit vynemedical.com.

© 2024 Napa EA/MEDX LLC. All rights reserved. All third-party trademarks and tradenames (including logos and icons) referenced are and remain the property of their respective owners. Vyne Medical is currently developing the FormUSign powered by Docubee tool within the Trace platform. Vyne Medical has no obligation to complete development or release this functionality and shall have no liability should it not complete development of such functionality, if the functionality is different than described, or you rely on the statements made herein.

Media Contact

Jen Fontanella, Vyne Medical, 949.300.8200, [email protected], https://vynemedical.com/

SOURCE Vyne Medical