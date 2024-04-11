Vyne Medical to Sponsor NAHAM's 50th Annual Conference or Vyne Medical Proudly Sponsors the 2024 NAHAM Annual Conference

Join Vyne Medical at NAHAM's 50th Annual Conference to gain leadership skills and explore automation solutions that can transform operations in your patient access department. Vyne Medical®, a recognized leader in end-to-end health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management, proudly announces its sponsorship and participation in the 50th National Association of Healthcare Access Management (NAHAM) Annual Conference in Dallas, Texas, April 23 – 26, 2024.

DUNWOODY, Ga., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

Celebrate NAHAM's 50-year legacy and gain valuable leadership skills

At this premiere event in patient access, attendees will explore education tailored to the profession's current state. Esteemed speakers will offer game-changing insights and practical solutions for fostering growth and enhancing workplace satisfaction. Additionally, participants will have opportunities to network with patient access managers and leaders from facilities across the country, and honoring NAHAM's 50-year legacy, this year's conference will celebrate the remarkable milestone in an evening filled with festivities and recognitions.

Offering a diverse lineup of 28 sessions with topics ranging from navigating staffing hurdles to encouraging team success, attendees can gain valuable leadership skills for effectively managing a patient access department.

Join Vyne Medical to explore the benefits of automation in patient access

Vyne Medical invites you to attend "The Automation Advantage: Delivering Real Results in Patient Access Optimization," featuring Jess Czelusniak, Sr. Director of Clinical Applications at Virginia Hospital Center, on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 2:45 PM (CST). This Vyne Medical-sponsored session will address how strategically utilizing technology can help address staffing challenges, rising costs, and the manual processes that plague patient access departments. By examining case studies and real-world examples, you will discover how practical automation can yield increased revenue, faster processing cycles, reduced errors, and enhanced reliability.

Vyne Medical will also host an automation workshop at the 2024 NAHAM conference, covering how the implementation of practical automation in front-end revenue cycle processes can help health systems achieve a swift return on investment. Join leaders from Vyne Medical on April 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM (CST) and discover strategies for reducing your health system's document processing time from 5+ minutes down to seconds.

Visit booth 323 to discover solutions for revolutionizing workflow management

Visit us at booth 323 to learn more about Vyne Medical's Trace® platform, a leading workflow tool for handling disparate communication transactions for both unstructured and structured data. You can watch a demo to see firsthand how our solutions revolutionize workflow efficiency and explore our upcoming products, including solutions designed to alleviate healthcare's administrative burden by automating tedious business processes like form management.

Serving a growing base of 800+ active hospital and health system clients nationwide, Vyne Medical's best practices are hardwired through connected healthcare solutions proven to help hospitals achieve sustainable top performance. Well-published results include improvements in financial performance, physician/staff alignment, patient experience, compliance and patient safety/quality. Get connected today to learn more: vynemedical.com.

© 2024 Napa EA/MEDX LLC. All rights reserved. All third-party trademarks and tradenames (including logos and icons) referenced are and remain the property of their respective owners. Hyperlinks included are provided for convenience and may lead to resources located on servers maintained by other persons or organizations. Vyne Medical is not responsible for the privacy practices of the third-party websites.

Media Contact

Jen Fontanella, Vyne Medical, 949.300.8200, [email protected], https://vynemedical.com/

SOURCE Vyne Medical