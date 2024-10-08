Vytala Partners with Pentec Health to Deliver Comprehensive HUB services and Patient Support

New collaboration with Pentec will enhance patient support and product fulfillment for Vytala's medical food products.

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. and BOOTHWYN, Pa., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vytala, a food technology company pioneering advancements in nutrition, is thrilled to announce an exclusive U.S. distribution and services agreement with Pentec Health, Inc. (Pentec), a nationally recognized provider of complex care solutions. Pentec will provide patient support, specialty pharmacy and durable medical equipment (DME) services for Vytala's innovative medical food product, Seracal™. Seracal is the first and only medical food clinically proven to enhance absorption of fatty acids and fat-soluble nutrients for patients with digestive disorders, improving nutrient absorption and supporting weight maintenance.

As part of this exclusive partnership, Pentec will provide comprehensive patient support services, including insurance navigation, authorization and denial management, reimbursement, and ongoing case management support for both patients and providers. These critical services will help ensure individuals with insurance coverage or those choosing cash payment can access Seracal with ease as they navigate the complexities of their benefits and coverage.

"We're excited to partner with Pentec to ensure nationwide access to Seracal," said Chris Pemantell, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at Vytala. "With extensive contracts across Medicaid and private insurance plans, Pentec's commitment to quality clinical care management, product distribution, and assistance with complex insurance coverage will make it easier for people to access Vytala's innovative products."

"Partnering with Vytala to support the launch of Seracal aligns perfectly with our mission to provide trusted, innovative solutions that improves lives for patients with complex conditions through exceptional clinical and operational support," said Matthew Deans, CEO of Pentec Health. "We are excited to leverage our unique platform to accelerate market access and product distribution for Vytala's groundbreaking medical food, Seracal. This collaboration will ensure patients have access to both Seracal and all the support services needed to improve their health through nutrition."

This exclusive, national partnership further solidifies Vytala's commitment to help people achieve their best health through the power of nutrition.

About Vytala

Vytala is advancing nutrition, with a mission to help people achieve their best health through the power of nutrition. Led by a team of executives with over 80 years of combined experience in clinical nutrition, food science, life sciences, commercial leadership, and reimbursement, Vytala is dedicated to tackling the pervasive issue of malabsorption. Our breakthrough crystalized lipid technology has been proven in multiple clinical studies, and CMS issued a new reimbursement code for the medical food category. Vytala's unique platform enables a suite of precision nutrient products, which can address a broad spectrum of diseases in humans and in mammals.

About Pentec Health

Pentec Health is a leader in specialty pharmacy, infusion services, and DME distribution, committed to solving and simplifying complex care challenges to better meet patient and provider needs. Accredited by the Joint Commission and the American Nurses Credentialing Center, with distinctions in Specialty Care Nurse Fellowship, Pentec Health delivers exceptional results through unique solutions, technical expertise, and clinical collaboration. Our proven delivery models reduce administrative burdens and help improve patient outcomes. Pentec Health serves more than 11,000 patients living with complex medical conditions, with care provided nationwide by over 350 clinicians

SOURCE Pentec Health