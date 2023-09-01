Vyvo Smart Chain Announces Strategic Cross-Blockchain Integration on Vechain

Cross-chain integration to leverage Web3 currencies interoperability
SINGAPORE, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vyvo Smart Chain, the first heartbeat-based health data purpose-chain, announces a strategic integration aimed at promoting cross-blockchain utilisation with Vechain.
Key benefits include expanded cross-chain utilisation, enhanced interoperability, stability and security, and a simplified user experience. This collaboration empowers users to leverage $VSC and $USDV within the Vechain ecosystem, delivering unprecedented convenience and efficiency.
Fabio Galdi CEO of Vyvo Smart Chain "We are thrilled about our strategic integration with Vechain. Their unparalleled reputation and industry-leading standards for honing individual actions for collective accomplishments open a world of possibilities for Vyvo Smart Chain. Together we will foster a thriving community of users who can choose which blockchain works best for them."
Vechain, headquartered in San Marino, Europe, is the curator of VechainThor, a world leading smart contract platform spearheading the real-world adoption of blockchain technology. By leveraging the capabilities of 'trustless' data (information without intermediaries), smart contracts and IoT technologies, VechainThor is delivering solutions across a wide array of fields, and now turns its attention to arguably the greatest challenge of all-building technologies and ecosystems to drive true sustainability and digital transformation at global scale.
About VSC Vyvo Smart Chain is a newly released purpose-chain. VSC is a HealthFi ecosystem built on Vyvo Smart Chain and supported by the VSC Foundation which promotes and rewards positive lifestyle habits through health data monetization while ensuring data privacy. VSC strongly believes that people should own their own health data and its value.
