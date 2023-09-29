Vyvo Smart Chain, Launches on Exchanges P2B, Bitmart, and LBank

With a large footprint in Asia, Europe, and the Americas these exchanges unlock the ability for people to participate in VSC's HealthFi Ecosystem which promotes positive lifestyle habits through anonymized health data monetization.
SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vyvo Smart Chain (VSC), an ecosystem that leverages Web3 technology to promote positive lifestyle habits through anonymized wearable health data monetization, launches on P2B, Bitmart, and LBank. By joining VSC, people can retain more control over how much of their health data is shared with third parties and earn $VSC rewards for doing so. Now, users can purchase $VSC from these exchanges directly.
Fabio Galdi, CEO & Co-Founder of VSC Foundation, shared, "The tens of thousands of people who are already participating in the VSC ecosystem speaks to the global demand for autonomy and empowerment over individual health data. Now, through our partnership with P2B, Bitmart, and LBank, users can purchase $VSC, in addition to earning it, to tap into a new digital sharing economy."
Mariana Krym, COO of VSC Foundation, offered, "The VSC ecosystem is already taking steps to put the power of health data back in the hands of the people by giving them full ownership and control over what's rightfully theirs through our rewards program. Partnering with these exchanges empowers users even further to partake in the utility of the VSC ecosystem while sharing in the growth of the network."
The VSC HealthFi ecosystem is built on Vyvo Smart Chain, which deploys a hybrid consensus and validation protocol, Proof of Stake + Proof-of-Sensing to ensure that individual health data is coming from real people via real biosensors. To start earning rewards on health data, an individual needs to add a VSC Data-NFT to their VSC wallet within their wearable or mobile device. The proprietary VSC-PoSe chip verifies collected health data and immediately encrypts it so that only anonymized data is made available for purchase by research institutions and other healthcare entities.
About Vyvo Smart Chain (VSC)
VSC is a newly released purpose-chain. VSC Network is a HealthFi ecosystem built on Vyvo Smart Chain and supported by the VSC Foundation which promotes and rewards positive lifestyle habits through health data monetization while ensuring data privacy. VSC strongly believes that people should own their own health data and its value.
