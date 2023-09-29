Vyvo Smart Chain, Launches on Exchanges P2B, Bitmart, and LBank

Now, through our partnership with P2B, Bitmart, and LBank, users can purchase $VSC, in addition to earning it, to tap into a new digital sharing economy. Tweet this

Mariana Krym, COO of VSC Foundation, offered, "The VSC ecosystem is already taking steps to put the power of health data back in the hands of the people by giving them full ownership and control over what's rightfully theirs through our rewards program. Partnering with these exchanges empowers users even further to partake in the utility of the VSC ecosystem while sharing in the growth of the network."

The VSC HealthFi ecosystem is built on Vyvo Smart Chain, which deploys a hybrid consensus and validation protocol, Proof of Stake + Proof-of-Sensing to ensure that individual health data is coming from real people via real biosensors. To start earning rewards on health data, an individual needs to add a VSC Data-NFT to their VSC wallet within their wearable or mobile device. The proprietary VSC-PoSe chip verifies collected health data and immediately encrypts it so that only anonymized data is made available for purchase by research institutions and other healthcare entities.

About Vyvo Smart Chain (VSC)

VSC is a newly released purpose-chain. VSC Network is a HealthFi ecosystem built on Vyvo Smart Chain and supported by the VSC Foundation which promotes and rewards positive lifestyle habits through health data monetization while ensuring data privacy. VSC strongly believes that people should own their own health data and its value.

