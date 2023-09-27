Vyvo Smart Chain Unveils Cutting-Edge Project Website to Reflect Its Mission

The convergence of the wearable and IoT markets, coupled with the exponential growth of health data, has spawned a distinctive need that Vyvo Smart Chain fulfills: ushering in a new era of wearable Web3, powered by heartbeats. Tweet this

Key Features of Vyvo Smart Chain

Data Ownership - In stark contrast to traditional data platforms, VSC champions transparency and puts individuals in the driver's seat, granting them the ability to monetize their own data.

Data Privacy - Leveraging the power of blockchain, VSC delivers robust security and ensures user anonymity.

Data Integrity - Researchers face perennial challenges in accessing credible data. VSC empowers them to procure authenticated health data with ease.

Rewarded Contributions - Users are galvanized to contribute their data through a dynamic Reward System, fostering consent-driven data-sharing and cultivating a rich, diverse data ecosystem.

Fabio Galdi, Co-Founder and CEO of VSC, states, "We wholeheartedly invite all those passionate about reclaiming ownership of their health data and its intrinsic value to explore our platform. The convergence of the wearable and IoT markets, coupled with the exponential growth of health data, has spawned a distinctive need that Vyvo Smart Chain fulfills: ushering in a new era of wearable Web3, powered by heartbeats."

Individuals can explore a wealth of resources, including whitepapers, technical documentation, real-world use cases, and insights into the talented team driving Vyvo Smart Chain's innovation.

The VSC HealthFi ecosystem is built on Vyvo Smart Chain, which deploys a hybrid consensus and validation protocol, Proof of Stake + Proof-of-Sensing to ensure that individual health data is coming from real people via real biosensors. To start earning rewards on health data, an individual needs to add a VSC Data-NFT to their VSC wallet within their wearable or mobile device. The proprietary VSC-PoSe chip verifies collected health data and immediately encrypts it so that only anonymized data is made available for purchase by research institutions and other healthcare entities.

To learn more about the VSC Foundation & the Vyvo ecosystem, visit Vyvo.org and Vyvo.com

For media inquiries, please contact Phil LeRoy at (310) 260-7901 or Phil(at)MelrosePR(dot)com.

About VSC

VSC is a newly released purpose-chain. VSC is a HealthFi ecosystem built on Vyvo Smart Chain and supported by the VSC Foundation, which promotes and rewards positive lifestyle habits through health data monetization while ensuring data privacy. VSC strongly believes that people should own their own health data and its value.

Media Contact

Phil LeRoy, Melrose PR, (310) 260-7901, [email protected], https://www.melrosepr.com/

SOURCE VSC