Vyvve Revolutionizes Anti-Aging Skincare with First-Ever Ultra-Hydrating Retinol Booster Using an Innovative Amino Acid Complex: AAMPLFY™

Vyvve — a startup led by seasoned skincare experts committed to revolutionizing anti-aging cosmetics with its innovative combinations of amino acid ingredients that deliver real results — develops ingredients that are scientifically proven to revive and boost the skin's natural, functional responses, resulting in the appearance of firmer, more moisturized, and younger-looking skin.

"At Vyvve, we are proud to lead the charge in skincare innovation with our groundbreaking AAMPLFY™," said Stephen Gatto, Vyvve Executive Chairman. "Powered by a unique amino acid complex, AAMPLFY™ is set to revolutionize the anti-aging landscape, empowering our customers to achieve radiant, youthful-looking skin like never before."

Meaningful Beauty Age Recovery Night Crème with Retinol Advanced Formula pairs the renowned benefits of retinol with Vyvve's AAMPLFY formula, an innovative amino acid complex that boosts skin's resilience for effective yet gentle results. This intensely moisturizing cream improves the look of wrinkles, fine lines, and skin texture. French melon super antioxidants help protect skin from environmental aggressors.

The synergy of Vyvve's AAMPLFY , retinol and melon super antioxidants produces Rètimel™, an exclusive complex that helps support the effectiveness of the ingredients. This advanced formulation improves the look of wrinkles, fine lines, and skin texture. The result: skin that looks firmer, smoother and younger.

The Science of Beauty

Vyvve's beauty innovations are designed to empower individuals to embrace their natural beauty. Vyvve's ingredients work holistically with the body, encouraging biological processes that enhance the skin's innate vitality, promoting hydration, radiance, and resilience.

Vyvve's AAMPLFY™ is the world's first ultra-hydrating retinol formulation:

Retinol is excellent for boosting collagen and elastin, which help keep skin firm, reduce wrinkles, and improve elasticity. However, retinol alone doesn't significantly increase Hyaluronic Acid (HA), the compound that keeps your skin hydrated. Without enough HA, the skin can become dehydrated, leading to dryness, flakiness, dullness, tightness, and increased sensitivity.

By harnessing the power of our AAMPLFY ingredient, Vyvve's innovative formula can boost the skin's natural production of hyaluronic acid by up to 100% when used with retinol. This remarkable enhancement leads to smoother, deeply hydrated, and more radiant skin, transforming the anti-aging experience.

Moreover, combining retinol with this AAMPLFY ingredient adds significant value by addressing retinol's common challenges – such as redness and irritation – and enhancing its effectiveness in improving the appearance of skin. This synergy creates a superior skin product and enables more cost-effective formulations without compromising efficacy.

AAMPLFY™ is one of the next-generation formulations designed by Vyvve — also including AAMPLFY_EGF™— each of which can be used as its own hero ingredient or in combination with others for improved, science-backed skincare.

About Vyvve

At Vyvve we've made it our mission to develop innovative ingredients that are scientifically proven to boost the skin's natural, biological responses, supporting the appearance of firmer, more moisturized, and youthful-appearing skin. Discover the future of skincare at Vyvve.com.

About Meaningful Beauty

Meaningful Beauty is celebrating its 20th Anniversary as a skincare — and now haircare — company created by Cindy Crawford and world-renowned cosmetic specialist Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh. Its mission is to help women become the best, most confident versions of themselves by sharing the transformative age-maintenance treatments Cindy had access to from Dr. Sebagh and throughout her career.

The formulas in the Meaningful Beauty skincare and haircare systems feature powerful antioxidants derived from rare melons grown in the South of France. These melon super antioxidants and the proprietary next-level Melon Leaf Stem Cell Technology are at the heart of the daily routine Cindy has used to keep her skin, and now her hair, looking young and healthy.

To date, over 5 million women have trusted the Meaningful Beauty youth-enhancing formulas. The brand continues to grow with its future-generation innovations, including the Age-Proof Haircare System and breakthrough technologies exclusive to Meaningful Beauty.

