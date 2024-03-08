W2C Form: Latest 2023 ezW2Correction Makes It Easy to Upload Data and Process From Spreadsheet

ezW2Correction software is approved by SSA to print W2C and W3C on plain white paper. The new edition is also enhanced with a data upload function, per customer requests. Post this

The desktop version of W2C software is compatible with Windows 7, 8, 10 and 11. Prices start at just $49 (single installation) to print and mail forms on plain white paper, the new version supports multiple accounts at no extra charge, which makes the software a good choice for a tax professional with many clients.

The latest version of ezW2Correction includes several enhancements to the graphic interface to eliminate an extended learning curve for the first time customers. ezW2Correction software developers are confident that this W2C and W3C preparing and printing software is easy-to-use and affordable for any size business. Now approved by SSA to print all W2C (Copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3C forms on white paper.

As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation from https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.

ezW2Correction software starts at 49.00 for a single user version. The demo version includes options for data importing. ezW2Correction software developers are confident that this W2C and W3C preparing and printing software will help save time and money.

The main features include, but are not limited to:

ezW2Correction software can print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper (This feature is SSA-approved)

ezW2Correction can fill data on pre-printed forms if preferred by customer

ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into digital PDF file

ezW2Correction supports unlimited companies, recipients, and forms with one flat rate

Starting at only 49.00 for a single installation to process unlimited W2 and W3 Corrections. To start a no cost or obligation demo version of ezW2Correction software, visit

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com

