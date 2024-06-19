W2C Form: Latest 2023 ezW2Correction Software Supports Data Importing From ezW2 Software

ezW2Correction software is enhanced to import data from ezW2 information to save time when inputting data. Post this

As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation by visiting: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/

The main features include, but are not limited to:

Network versions available (Additional charge)

ezW2Correction software prints W2C (Copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C plain on white paper and is SSA-approved

ezW2 Correction fills data on pre-printed forms

ezW2 Correction prints recipient copies into digital PDF file (Additional charge)

ezW2 Correction supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one low cost

Environmentally friendly with efile and PDF feature (Additional charge)

Starting at 49.00 for the print and mail version W2C and W3C is an innovative and easy to use application. Halfpricesoft.com invites all customers to start the no obligation test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software,

accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com

