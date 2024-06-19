W2C Form: Latest 2023 ezW2Correction Software Supports Data Importing From ezW2 Software

Latest ezW2Correction tax preparation software has an easy data import function for customers also using ezW2 from Halfpricesoft.com. Download the trial version at halfpricesoft.com
BOSTON, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com released the latest s 2023 ezW2Correction software for W2 and W3 corrections for years 2014 to 2023. The easy to use software offers easy data import features for customers also utilizing ezW2. Business owners and tax professionals can easily import data from ezW2 into ezW2Correction for those forms created and sent with mistakes. See below on how to import data from ezW2 to file form W2C and W3C, quickly.
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software/Import_data_ezW2.asp
Cost starts at $49.00 for ezW2Correction software that is approved by SSA to print W2C (Copy A, B, C, D, 1 & 2) and W3C on plain white paper. It also generate PDF forms for employee copies and generate efile document for SSA return (additional fees).
"ezW2Correction software is enhanced to import data from ezW2 information to save time when inputting data." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge
As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation by visiting: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/
The main features include, but are not limited to:
- Network versions available (Additional charge)
- ezW2Correction software prints W2C (Copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C plain on white paper and is SSA-approved
- ezW2 Correction fills data on pre-printed forms
- ezW2 Correction prints recipient copies into digital PDF file (Additional charge)
- ezW2 Correction supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one low cost
- Environmentally friendly with efile and PDF feature (Additional charge)
Starting at 49.00 for the print and mail version W2C and W3C is an innovative and easy to use application. Halfpricesoft.com invites all customers to start the no obligation test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software,
accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com
