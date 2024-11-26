WAA Launches Premium Media Art Collection for 2025 New Year Celebrations

Happy New Year : WAA's New Media Art Collection

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premium media art platform WAA (Where Art's Alive) has announced the launch of a special media art collection to welcome the new year 2025.

This exclusive collection features works that capture lyrical sunrises and the warm, mystical atmosphere of the new year. Each piece is available in 4K and 8K resolutions, designed to deliver exceptional visual quality across various display environments, from personal media devices to large-scale installations.

These versatile works are perfect for enhancing diverse spaces, including hotel lobbies, corporate offices, new year event venues, department store facades, shopping complexes, and even private residences.

"This collection was curated with the vision that the new year deserves to be celebrated in every space," said Jin Sil, Art Director of WAA. "We hope our media art transforms ordinary spaces into extraordinary places filled with artistic emotion." She emphasized that "Media art is not just decoration, but a powerful tool that stimulates people's emotions and creates memorable moments."

WAA is offering an exclusive early bird promotion throughout December. Customers who pre-order the '2025 Special Edition Package', featuring mesmerizing New Year's sunrise scenes, will receive special benefits and pricing. For details and previews, visit waa-art.com.

For inquiries, visit WAA's official website (waa-art.com) or contact via email at [email protected].

Media Contact

changseop Lee, Cuz Global Inc., 82 01063554258, [email protected], https://cuz-art.com/

SOURCE Where Art's Alive