Waccamaw Dermatology Opens New Office In Mount Pleasant

"Waccamaw Dermatology is committed to providing the best clinical care and patient experience for dermatology patients in the Carolinas," said Brandon J. Coakley, M.D., Board-Certified Dermatologist, fellowship-trained Mohs Surgeon, and Managing Partner of Waccamaw Dermatology. "Our new Mount Pleasant office will give patients another place to receive dermatological care and access the treatment and specialists needed to keep their skin healthy and skin cancer at bay. We encourage the local community to give us a call and set up an appointment."

Skin cancer screening is crucial to maintaining good health, particularly for an aging population with decades of cumulative sun exposure. However, with dermatologists only making up 1% of physicians in the United States, long waits are common, and many patients give up before they find a specialist. Dermatologists also believe wait times are far too long for their patients. Waccamaw Dermatology is committed to ensuring that visiting a dermatologist is as easy as seeing any other medical specialist.

In addition to skin cancer screening and all routine dermatological needs, Waccamaw Dermatology offers Mohs Surgery. Sometimes called Mohs micrographic surgery, Mohs removes all cancerous cells. While Mohs can treat most skin cancers, it is considered the most effective basal and squamous cell carcinoma treatment.

About Waccamaw Dermatology

Waccamaw Dermatology is one of the largest physician-owned practices in the Carolinas, composed of the area's leading board-certified dermatologists, Mohs surgeons, advanced practice providers, and support staff. Waccamaw Dermatology Skin Cancer Institute has created a culture of commitment to providing the best possible clinical care and patient experience for over forty years. Waccamaw's award-winning practice offers the industry's leading treatment options and modalities for skin cancer and various dermatologic conditions. The practice accepts most forms of insurance and can quickly schedule an appointment at most locations. Visit https://www.waccamawdermatology.com for the services available at the location nearest you.

