Waco Shoe Company Debuts Revitalign® Gaia Men's Athletic Walking Shoe

Featuring innovative Ortho-Stretch 3D upper and advanced cushioning, new style is engineered for all-day performance and foot health
WACO, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Waco Shoe Company, a trusted leader in the orthotic footwear and insole market, unveiled its latest breakthrough, the Revitalign® Gaia athletic walking shoe for men. This sneaker style is expertly crafted to deliver unmatched comfort, stability and support for active lifestyles. The Gaia is designed to meet the diverse needs of men seeking style, foot health and performance in one shoe.
The Revitalign® Gaia is available in a range of colors — black, grey, navy and white — and sizes from 7 to 14 in both medium and wide widths. The men's walking shoe redefines comfort with its cushion-driven design and Ortho-Stretch 3D knitted upper, an innovative feature offering extra flexibility for foot ailments like bunions, making it perfect for extended wear.
"This thoughtful design aligns with Waco Shoe Company's mission to provide footwear that balances style, functionality and orthotic support for all-day relief," said Jeff Antonioli, co-owner of Waco Shoe Company.
Marking Waco Shoe Company's debut in fitness-oriented walking shoes for men, the Gaia features an engineered outsole, responsive cushioning and 360-degree orthotic support, making it an optimal choice for anyone dedicated to staying active and healthy.
Antonioli highlights the success of the women's Gaia walking shoe that launched in Spring 2024 as a benchmark. "With a 98% sell rate for the women's Gaia, we're excited to offer a men's version that brings the same market-leading comfort and style," he said, expressing confidence in the Gaia's appeal for men.
Waco Shoe Company is committed to quality orthotic footwear that supports foot health while offering comfort and innovation across its full range of men's and women's shoes, sandals and slippers.
The Revitalign® Gaia shoe for men is now available through the company's website at WacoShoeCompany.com.
About Waco Shoe Company: Waco Shoe Company's mission is to create quality footwear that feels great all day. Under the brand names Revitalign® and Spenco® Footwear, the Waco, Texas-based company offers men's and women's sandals, shoes and slippers designed with innovative, comfortable and orthotic-driven insoles. Waco Shoe Company footwear is available online at Nordstrom, QVC, Amazon and Zappos, as well as Waco Shoe Company. Learn more at WacoShoeCompany.com.
