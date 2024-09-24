Waco Shoe Company Debuts Trendsetting Wrigley High Top Casual Sneaker

The Revitalign® Wrigley High Top blends modern style with Waco Shoe Company's renowned comfort, marking a bold entry into fashion-forward footwear.

WACO, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Waco Shoe Company, a leader in the orthotic footwear market, today announced the Revitalign® Wrigley High Top casual sneaker. This launch marks a significant step into the world of stylish, fashion-forward footwear while upholding the exceptional comfort the brand has always delivered.

The Wrigley High Top casual sneaker perfectly blends functionality with a contemporary design, tailored for a youthful, style-conscious audience. Available in a lace-up/zip-up style, this chic suede sneaker offers a customized fit that prioritizes everyday comfort. With the company's patented Full Contact Comfort® footbed, wearers can expect unparalleled support and cushioning throughout the day.

"Our new Wrigley High Top truly embodies our commitment to marrying style and comfort, meeting the demands of today's modern, active lifestyle," said Jeff Antonioli, co-owner of Waco Shoe Company. "We're excited to introduce this innovative product to our loyal customers and attract a fresh generation with its trendsetting appeal and exceptional wearability."

In addition to the high-top style, an exclusive low-top version will be available only through QVC, giving customers another fashionable option that doesn't compromise on comfort or quality.

Waco Shoe Company provides superior footwear solutions integrating innovative designs with orthotic comfort. The Wrigley High Top is a testament to this commitment, designed for consumers who desire both style and functionality.

To discover more about Revitalign® footwear and the new Wrigley High Top, please visit WacoShoeCompany.com.

About Waco Shoe Company: Waco Shoe Company's mission is to create quality footwear that feels great all day. Under the brand names Revitalign® and Spenco® Footwear, the Waco, Texas-based company offers men's and women's sandals, shoes and slippers designed with innovative, comfortable and orthotic-driven insoles. Waco Shoe Company footwear is available online at Nordstrom, QVC, Amazon and Zappos, as well as Waco Shoe Company. Learn more at WacoShoeCompany.com.

For More Information:

Fatima Baig | TSN Communications

310-766-8911 | [email protected]

Media Contact

Fatima Baig, Waco Shoe Company, 310-766-8911, [email protected], www.WacoShoeCompany.com

SOURCE Waco Shoe Company