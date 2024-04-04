Waco Shoe Company Launches New Revitalign® Orthotic Walking Footwear

With the introduction of the Revitalign® Gaia, Waco Shoe Company reaffirms its dedication to innovation and customer well-being. We understand the importance of integrating orthotic efficacy with modern lifestyle demands. Post this

Designed for the dynamic woman on the move, the Gaia addresses the need for a stylish yet therapeutic footwear option. The shoe features an Ortho-Stretch 3D knitted upper, promising a forgiving fit for individuals with common foot complaints, such as bunions. Available in five versatile colors — Black, White, Sand Shell, Blue Fog and Red Plum — the athletic shoe suits a variety of tastes and styles.

Equipped with state-of-the-art pure walking technology, the Gaia features an engineered outsole for robust ground traction, advanced cushioning that provides a cloud-like walking experience and articulated flex zones for superior foot mobility. At its core, the shoe offers 360-degree orthotic support, catering to the orthopedic health of its wearers.

A testament to Waco Shoe Company's ongoing commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, the Gaia is aimed at athletic women, footwear enthusiasts and the podiatric community.

"This shoe is set to redefine expectations in athletic orthotic footwear," Antonioli said.

The Revitalign® Gaia shoe for women is now available for purchase through WacoShoeCompany.com and the company's website. The Revitalign® Gaia shoe for men is planned for Q4 2024.

About Waco Shoe Company: Waco Shoe Company's mission is to create quality footwear that feels great all day. Under the brand names Revitalign® and Spenco® Footwear, the Waco, Texas-based company offers men's and women's sandals, shoes and slippers designed with innovative, comfortable and orthotic-driven insoles. Waco Shoe Company footwear is available online at Nordstrom, QVC, Amazon and Zappos, as well as Waco Shoe Company. Learn more at WacoShoeCompany.com.

Media Contact

Fatima Baig, Waco Shoe Company, 310-766-8911, [email protected], www.WacoShoeCompany.com

SOURCE Waco Shoe Company