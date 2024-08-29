Waco Shoe Company Launches Stylish Revitalign® Loafers for Fall

"At Waco Shoe Company, we believe style shouldn't sacrifice comfort," said co-owner Jeff Antonioli. "Our new Revitalign® loafers offer all-day wear with quality construction and orthotic-grade support. They're incredibly comfortable and effective." Post this

This loafer collection is more than a fashion statement — it's a step forward in comfort technology. The Revitalign® EVA and TPU cradled footbed, treated with Ultra-Fresh antimicrobials, helps control odor-causing bacteria, ensuring freshness with every wear. The removable insole, orthotic arch support and deep heel cupping offer unparalleled comfort, while the Full Contact Comfort® technology, complete with a metatarsal pad, ensures all-day support.

Malibu penny loafer combines the ease of a slip-on sneaker with a fashion-forward edge. Featuring a suede upper, elastic stretch panels and a penny loafer design accented with decorative stitching, the Malibu offers both style and ease of wear.

Waco Shoe Company's latest Revitalign® collection exemplifies the brand's commitment to delivering style, support and comfort in every step. To discover more about Revitalign® footwear and the new Elevated Essentials collection, please visit WacoShoeCompany.com.

About Waco Shoe Company: Waco Shoe Company's mission is to create quality footwear that feels great all day. Under the brand names Revitalign® and Spenco® Footwear, the Waco, Texas-based company offers men's and women's sandals, shoes and slippers designed with innovative, comfortable and orthotic-driven insoles. Waco Shoe Company footwear is available online at Nordstrom, QVC, Amazon and Zappos, as well as Waco Shoe Company. Learn more at WacoShoeCompany.com.

