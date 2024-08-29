Waco Shoe Company Launches Stylish Revitalign® Loafers for Fall

Orthotic comfort meets on-trend style with the latest in footwear collection.
WACO, Texas, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Waco Shoe Company, a leader in the orthotic footwear market, introduces the Revitalign® Elevated Essentials collection, just in time for fall. The collection features the Laurel, Malibu penny, and Maple Mary Jane loafers, each designed to seamlessly blend style with orthotic-grade support.
"At Waco Shoe Company, we believe that style shouldn't come at the expense of comfort," said Jeff Antonioli, co-owner of Waco Shoe Company. "With our new Revitalign® loafers, you can keep going all day long knowing your footwear is made from quality construction with orthotic-grade support. They're so comfortable and they do their job."
This loafer collection is more than a fashion statement — it's a step forward in comfort technology. The Revitalign® EVA and TPU cradled footbed, treated with Ultra-Fresh antimicrobials, helps control odor-causing bacteria, ensuring freshness with every wear. The removable insole, orthotic arch support and deep heel cupping offer unparalleled comfort, while the Full Contact Comfort® technology, complete with a metatarsal pad, ensures all-day support.
- Malibu penny loafer combines the ease of a slip-on sneaker with a fashion-forward edge. Featuring a suede upper, elastic stretch panels and a penny loafer design accented with decorative stitching, the Malibu offers both style and ease of wear.
Waco Shoe Company's latest Revitalign® collection exemplifies the brand's commitment to delivering style, support and comfort in every step. To discover more about Revitalign® footwear and the new Elevated Essentials collection, please visit WacoShoeCompany.com.
About Waco Shoe Company: Waco Shoe Company's mission is to create quality footwear that feels great all day. Under the brand names Revitalign® and Spenco® Footwear, the Waco, Texas-based company offers men's and women's sandals, shoes and slippers designed with innovative, comfortable and orthotic-driven insoles. Waco Shoe Company footwear is available online at Nordstrom, QVC, Amazon and Zappos, as well as Waco Shoe Company. Learn more at WacoShoeCompany.com.
Media Contact:
Fatima Baig | TSN Communications
310-766-8911 | [email protected]
Media Contact
Fatima Baig, Waco Shoe Company, 310-766-8911, [email protected], www.WacoShoeCompany.com
SOURCE Waco Shoe Company
Share this article