Waco Shoe Company Unveils Two New Revitalign® Styles to Meet Customer Demand

"Our commitment to health and well-being is as strong as our sense of style," said Jeff Antonioli, co-owner of Waco Shoe Company. "With the launch of the Revitalign® Laurel Loafer and the Carefree shoe, we're not just stepping into new territory, we're redefining comfort in fashion footwear. Our goal was to create shoes that feel as good as they look. The orthotic-driven design of our Full Contact Comfort® insoles ensures that with every step, your feet are cared for."

The women's Laurel Loafer pairs a bold gold chain accent and all-weather lugged outsole with colors in black patent, almond and pink leather. The Carefree, which comes in both men's and women's sizes in multiple colors, features a slip-on style, high-textured textile canvas and a cork-covered memory foam footbed. Each product includes an innovative sole design with orthotic arch support and cushioned forefoot.

The newest footwear styles by Waco Shoe Company have garnered praise for their health-conscious design without sacrificing the stylistic demands of modern footwear. "The Waco Shoe Company's latest Revitalign® shoes are a leap forward in combining orthotic support with modern style for both men and women. It's impressive to see a brand prioritize foot health without compromising on design," said podiatrist Nicholas Pagano, DPM, FACFAS.

Waco Shoe Company specializes in creating and marketing Revitalign® lifestyle footwear that offers unparalleled comfort throughout the day. The brand's innovation lies in its incorporation of research-based orthotic-driven insoles, which are carefully crafted to ensure maximum comfort. These state-of-the-art orthotic insoles, known as Full Contact Comfort®, are designed to provide optimal foot support and alignment, effectively alleviating strains and discomfort in the lower body, including the legs, thighs and lower back.

To learn more about Revitalign® footwear, visit the WacoShoeCompany.com.

About Waco Shoe Company: Waco Shoe Company's mission is to create quality footwear that feels great all day. Under the brand names Revitalign® and Spenco® Footwear, the Waco, Texas-based company offers men's and women's sandals, shoes and slippers designed with innovative, comfortable and orthotic-driven insoles. Waco Shoe Company footwear is available online at Nordstrom, QVC, Amazon and Zappos, as well as Waco Shoe Company. Learn more at WacoShoeCompany.com.

