Working alongside the largest provider of environmental compliance Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) personnel, processes and technology in North America, HPC Industrial, Wade Wicklund pioneers this effective tool in a rapidly growing industry. According to GlobeNewswire, LDAR has a billion-dollar market size previously evaluated at $18.97 billion in 2022. GlobeNewswire projects that by the end of 2030 LDAR will reach $27.48 billion globally. Wade Wicklund brings these assets to the United States through both his design, specifically the detection of even the smallest parts per million of hydrocarbon gas leaks, and his continued work of introducing this inventive technology to various companies throughout the nation.

As he commits to the improvement of his design and services provided to the States exclusively through his department, Wade Wicklund's work is on the trajectory to revolutionize the oil and gas industry in both the U.S. and around the globe through its role in drastically improving LDAR. His desirability and value in this field continues to increase, and his continual work and creativity is guaranteed to profit the oil and gas industry—the future will prove it.

