Wade Wicklund's unique design of a UAV with a OGI camera transforms Hydrocarbon Leak Detection, a rapidly growing in-demand service that has a billion-dollar global market size.
HOUSTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toxic gases in manufacturing companies? Chemical leaks in oil refineries? In a time when industrial companies should account for the environmental impact of their services, leak detection and repair has never been more obligatory for industrial companies across the globe. These in-demand services are now able to be conducted in an effective, safe, and innovative manner due to the work that Wade Wicklund, Branch Manager and Chief Pilot of Clean Harbors' Unmanned Aerial Systems division, is spearheading through the design of an unmanned aerial vehicle with a optical gas imaging camera.
When workers once needed to conduct dangerous leak detection inspections with handheld gas monitors for leak detection and repair (LDAR), which is the process of monitoring equipment containing gasses and chemicals, these inspections and services can now be conducted efficiently using Wade Wicklund's trailblazing UAV with an OGI camera. By dispatching drones fashioned with top-grade equipment into potentially hazardous spaces, the numerous companies interested in and using his work are currently able to profit through the decreased health, financial, and safety risks that accompany LDAR.
Working alongside the largest provider of environmental compliance Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) personnel, processes and technology in North America, HPC Industrial, Wade Wicklund pioneers this effective tool in a rapidly growing industry. According to GlobeNewswire, LDAR has a billion-dollar market size previously evaluated at $18.97 billion in 2022. GlobeNewswire projects that by the end of 2030 LDAR will reach $27.48 billion globally. Wade Wicklund brings these assets to the United States through both his design, specifically the detection of even the smallest parts per million of hydrocarbon gas leaks, and his continued work of introducing this inventive technology to various companies throughout the nation.
As he commits to the improvement of his design and services provided to the States exclusively through his department, Wade Wicklund's work is on the trajectory to revolutionize the oil and gas industry in both the U.S. and around the globe through its role in drastically improving LDAR. His desirability and value in this field continues to increase, and his continual work and creativity is guaranteed to profit the oil and gas industry—the future will prove it.
