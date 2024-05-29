Wafer Stages for Thin Film Metrology and Glass Substrate Inspection

Configurable, granite-based wafer-stage sub-system, new from PI.

AUBURN, Mass., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI, a global leader in nanopositioning and motion control, is offering granite-based multi-axis precision motion systems for the automation of wafer metrology, glass substrate inspection and lithography applications. These highly accurate stages are based on modular concepts that allow fast customizations. Several technologies are available including air bearings, rails-on-granite, and several types of piezo drive systems. Large travel ranges of one meter and more can be achieved with a variety of different configurations. The XYZ-Theta example stage shown is designed for thin film metrology equipped with direct drive motors, nanometer resolution encoders, and high-performance ACS motion controllers.

More information on precision motion for semiconductor applications

PI's advanced design expertise and long experience as a supplier to top tier semiconductor manufacturers and leading system integrators enables us to understand and meet the high demands of the industry, including copy exactly and meeting strict cleanroom requirements.

Industries Served

Semiconductors, photonics, optics, automation, metrology

Applications Blog | Videos | X | LinkedIn

Media Contact

Semicon industry customizable precision motion solutions, PI (Physik Instrumente) LP, (508) 832-3456, [email protected], https://www.pi-usa.us/

Twitter

SOURCE PI (Physik Instrumente) LP