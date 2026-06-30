Contractors searching for where to buy residential compact construction equipment in Colorado can turn to Wagner Equipment Co. A Cat® Compact Customer Value Agreement (CVA) helps protect uptime and support the total cost of ownership.

AURORA, Colo., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As an authorized Cat® dealer in Aurora, Wagner Equipment Co. is reinforcing its commitment to construction professionals. Idle equipment costs contractors money and puts project schedules at risk. In response, the company introduced Cat Compact Customer Value Agreements (CVAs) for contractors who want to buy compact construction equipment in Colorado with confidence.

Where Can Colorado Contractors Buy Compact Construction Equipment?

Wagner Equipment Co.'s Cat Compact locations offer compact construction equipment for sale across various jobsite applications. Cat's catalog spans more than 300 machines, from skid steer loaders and mini excavators to telehandlers and compactors. Wagner employs over 230 field service technicians experienced with all types of Cat equipment. Wagner Equipment Co.'s role as a Total Solutions Provider includes flexible financing to make ownership more accessible for local builders.

Should You Buy New or Used Equipment for Residential Construction Work?

For residential construction work in Colorado, buying new compact equipment through a Cat Compact dealer offers clear advantages. Used equipment may reduce the up-front investment, but often does not include the same dealer‑backed coverage and planned maintenance. New equipment paired with a Cat Compact CVA changes that ownership experience entirely.

As Wagner Equipment Co. explains, "Since 1976, Wagner has worked with Caterpillar to bring the southwestern United States powerful machinery. We also perform unparalleled service on the heavy-duty equipment you need to complete construction projects, agriculture services, waste management and mining jobs."

Wagner Equipment Co. shares its Cat Compact CVA plans, stating, "We understand that every day off the job costs money. Our CVAs are proactive, customizable protection plans that support your operations when you need them most. You can select the protection level that matches your operation size and risk tolerance."

It also highlights the company's dedication to timely support and excellent customer service.

"All new and renewed CVAs purchased with your new equipment at a Cat Compact location get same-day parts for maintenance and repair. If a qualifying part is not available the same day, customers may receive up to $1,000 in Cat Credits. For CVAs with dealer labor, you get equipment back to work the next day or when you say. These plans ensure your schedule stays on track with fast repairs and loaner equipment if the machine needs more time in the shop."

Colorado contractors benefit from two coverage levels under these plans. The parts CVA is suited for owners who manage their own repairs. The service CVA supports those who prefer a One Professional Team approach with dealer-managed maintenance.

About Wagner Equipment Co.

Wagner Equipment Co. is an authorized Cat dealer, serving Colorado, New Mexico and far west Texas since 1976. The company provides sales, service, parts and rental solutions across dozens of full-service locations throughout its territory. Wagner offers a comprehensive catalog of Caterpillar machines along with financing, training and delivery options for construction and related industries.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Wagner Equipment Co., 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://wagnerequipment.com/

SOURCE Wagner Equipment Co.