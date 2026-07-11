Wagner Equipment Co. Announces Opening of New Locations in Erie and Fountain, Colorado for Reliable Compact Equipment

Wagner Equipment Co. has opened two locations in Erie and Fountain, Colorado. The openings expand access to reliable compact construction equipment, rentals, parts, service and financing solutions for contractors, landscapers, agricultural operators and growing businesses.

ERIE, Colo., July 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wagner Equipment Co. has announced the opening of two new locations in Erie and Fountain, Colorado, bringing the Cat Compact experience to more customers seeking reliable compact construction equipment and flexible solutions. This expansion strengthens the company's ability to serve small and growing businesses with easier access to equipment, rentals, parts, service and financing options.

What Equipment and Support Will Customers Find at the New Erie and Fountain Locations?

The two new locations allow customers to rent equipment for immediate project needs, purchase new or used machines or combine both methods as their businesses grow. Customers visiting the locations can access:

Skid steer loaders

Mini excavators

Compact wheel loaders

Compact track loaders

Small dozers

Equipment attachments

Although both locations provide access to the same core Cat Compact experience, each is positioned to support the needs of the local industries it serves. Aside from sales and rental, customers at both facilities can benefit from local expertise and support tailored to their markets.

The new Erie location mainly supports businesses involved in landscaping, concrete work, utility installation and light construction. The facility provides access to compact equipment suited for tight spaces and smaller jobsites, allowing contractors to work efficiently around existing structures and utility infrastructure.

On the other hand, the Fountain location primarily serves contractors, landscaping companies, agricultural operations and growing businesses throughout southern Colorado. The equipment available at this location is well-suited for foundation work, utility trenching, site preparation, material transport, land management and other applications common across the area's varied terrain and mixed soil conditions.

How Do Cat Compact Support Programs Help Maximize Uptime?

Both Wagner Equipment Co.'s locations provide access to Cat Compact Customer Value Agreements (CVAs). These are customizable maintenance and support plans to help reduce downtime and protect equipment investments.

All new and renewed CVAs purchased with new equipment at a Cat Compact location include same-day or when-you-say parts availability for maintenance, wear items and common repairs. If eligible parts are unavailable, customers may receive up to $1,000 in Cat Credits.

Frequently Asked Questions

Below are the most commonly asked questions about Wagner Equipment Co.'s new locations in Erie and Fountain, Colorado.

What is Cat Compact?

Cat Compact is a Caterpillar distribution sub-brand that provides a more accessible way for small and growing businesses to access compact equipment, rentals, parts, service, financing options and support through local dealers.

Can customers rent equipment before deciding to purchase?

Yes. Every Cat Compact location includes Cat Rentals, so customers can rent equipment for short-term or seasonal needs and explore ownership options through available financing programs.

What equipment is available at the Erie and Fountain locations?

Wagner Equipment Co. offers some of the most reliable compact construction equipment in its Erie and Fountain locations. Customers can find mini excavators, compact track loaders, skid steer loaders and other equipment for construction, landscaping, utility and agricultural applications.

About Wagner Equipment Co.

Since 1976, Wagner Equipment Co. has sold and rented quality Cat machines used in heavy construction, waste handling, mining, paving, agriculture, forestry and more. Serving customers throughout Colorado, New Mexico and far west Texas, the company maintains a network of facilities, field service technicians and equipment support resources to help customers stay productive.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Wagner Equipment Co., 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://wagnerequipment.com/

SOURCE Wagner Equipment Co.