Wagner Equipment Co. Expands Southern Colorado Springs Presence With New Fountain Cat Compact Location Offering Skid Steers and Heavy Equipment Sales

Wagner Equipment Co. has opened a compact equipment dealership in Fountain, Colorado. It gives contractors and site operators in the region access to Cat® skid steers for sale and a broad selection of Cat machines, backed by an authorized Caterpillar dealer with more than 50 years of experience.

FOUNTAIN, Colo., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Construction professionals seeking skid steers for sale in Fountain, Colorado, now have a dedicated local source: Wagner Equipment Co. has launched the Fountain Cat Compact location to serve buyers across southern Colorado and the broader region. The opening extends Wagner Equipment's dealer presence across Colorado, New Mexico and far west Texas, bringing Cat machines, parts and service to contractors, site operators and equipment buyers in the area.

Where Can Construction Professionals Find Skid Steers for Sale in Fountain, Colorado?

Wagner Equipment's new location is the direct answer for buyers in the area. The facility carries Cat compact equipment for grading, excavation and general construction, with models ranging from track loaders and multiterrain machines to additional configurations for specialized site conditions.

Caterpillar has manufactured reliable machines for over a century, and Wagner Equipment has operated as an authorized dealer throughout the region since 1976. The company's 235 field service technicians deliver parts availability and dependable service to keep equipment running on any jobsite.

What Options and Support Come With Cat® Compact Machines From Wagner Equipment?

Beyond equipment selection, Wagner Equipment provides a range of ownership programs and service support designed to help buyers manage the total cost of ownership from purchase through long-term use. Available options include:

Cat compact equipment inventory: This facility stocks new and used Cat machines across multiple equipment classes, with options suited to projects of varying scales and budget requirements.

Equipment financing through Cat Financial: Cat Financial provides loan and lease options to help buyers acquire the machines they need. Terms and conditions apply. Not all customers will qualify. Talk to your local Cat dealer for more information.

Customer value agreements (CVAs): Wagner Equipment explains: "Brand-new and renewed CVAs bought with your new equipment at a Cat Compact location get same-day parts for repair and maintenance. If they're unavailable, you can get up to $1k in Cat Credits." For CVAs with dealer labor, the company returns the equipment the next day or provides a loaner machine.

Delivery service: Wagner Equipment delivers machines to jobsites throughout its service territory across Colorado, New Mexico and far west Texas.

About Wagner Equipment Co.

Wagner Equipment Co. has served as an authorized Cat dealer across Colorado, New Mexico and far west Texas since 1976. The company supports construction and industrial clients with new and used Cat machines, parts, service and rental support through dozens of full-service facilities and a team of 235 field service technicians. For more information, visit wagnerequipment.com.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Wagner Equipment Co., 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://wagnerequipment.com/

SOURCE Wagner Equipment Co.