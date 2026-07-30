Wagner Equipment Opens Erie and Fountain Cat Compact Locations, Offering Skid Steers, Mini Excavators and Compact Construction Equipment

Wagner Equipment is broadening its Cat® Compact dealer presence in Colorado with two new locations in Erie and Fountain. This expansion provides a dedicated source for compact construction equipment, including skid steers, mini excavators and compact track loaders.

ERIE, Colo., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two new Cat Compact locations are now open in Colorado, where Wagner Equipment has launched sites in Erie and Fountain to serve construction professionals in the market for machines. The expansion builds on the company's established regional presence. Wagner has served Colorado, New Mexico and far west Texas since 1976 and employs more than 235 field service technicians across its network of full-service facilities.

What Machines Do Cat Compact Locations Carry?

Cat Compact locations stock the equipment contractors reach for when larger machines cannot fit the jobsite. The Erie and Fountain sites carry the full range, covering skid steers, mini excavators, compact track loaders and backhoe loaders.

Skid steers: Highly maneuverable loaders suited for grading, material handling and loading tasks on confined worksites

Mini excavators: Purpose-built for precision trenching and utility work in areas where larger machines cannot reach

Compact track loaders: Track-driven machines that deliver traction and stability across rough or soft terrain

Backhoe loaders: Versatile two-in-one machines capable of digging and loading, which are well-suited for general construction tasks

The support structure at Wagner's Erie and Fountain sites extends beyond the equipment itself. "We're a complete source for equipment of any size, all of which is designed for top performance and dependability," the company says. "We provide Cat parts, Cat machine repair and a host of other services and product lines."

Cat Compact customer value agreements (CVAs) back that dealer support with formal service guarantees. Clients can expect same-day availability for maintenance, wear and common repair parts or receive Cat Credits of up to $1,000 if that standard is not met. For CVAs that include dealer labor, the equipment is returned to service the next day, or a loaner machine is provided.

Frequently Asked Questions

Explore answers to common questions about compact equipment offerings and dealer support from Wagner.

What kind of equipment can be bought at Cat Compact locations?

Cat Compact locations stock the core categories of compact construction equipment, each suited to the demands of space-constrained jobsites.

What is included in a Cat Compact Customer Value Agreement?

Cat Compact CVAs shift the risk of parts delays and service interruptions from the client to the dealer. For example, if same-day availability for maintenance, wear and repair parts falls short, clients receive Cat Credits of up to $1,000.

Why do construction professionals choose Wagner for Cat Compact equipment?

Construction professionals choose Wagner because it functions as a single point of contact for compact equipment needs through one dealer relationship. That integrated approach reflects Wagner's commitment to serving as a total solutions provider.

About Wagner Equipment Co.

Wagner Equipment Co. is an authorized Cat dealer that has served Colorado, New Mexico and far west Texas since 1976. It provides Cat machines, parts and repair services for heavy construction, building construction and mining. The company maintains exceptionally large inventories of Cat machines and replacement parts, with more than 235 field service technicians supporting clients across dozens of full-service facilities.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Wagner Equipment Co., 1 7179280683, [email protected] , https://wagnerequipment.com/

SOURCE Wagner Equipment Co.