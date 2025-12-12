Wagner Logistics Acquires Dawson Logistics' Contract Division, Expanding National Network

"This acquisition is a big leap forward on our path toward expanding our national footprint and contract logistics capabilities," says Brian Smith, president and chief executive officer of Wagner Logistics. Post this

The acquisition adds one million square feet across four warehousing operations in Danville, Ill., Cincinnati, Ohio, and Nashville, Tenn. With these facilities, Wagner now operates more than 8 million square feet of warehousing and distribution space nationwide. Ninety employees from the contract logistics division will join Wagner as part of the integration. The acquisition also extends Wagner's reach in the apparel and industrial markets while strengthening relationships with major national retailers.

"This acquisition is a big leap forward on our path toward expanding our national footprint and contract logistics capabilities," says Brian Smith, president and chief executive officer of Wagner Logistics. "Welcoming the Dawson team to Wagner allows us to build on strong customer relationships while adding talented employees who share our commitment to operational excellence. We look forward to supporting new partners, creating even more opportunities for our people, and bringing the high level of service our customers expect."

Wagner Logistics is a leading supply chain management provider offering distribution center, fulfillment, and transportation services across the U.S. since 1946. The Wagner team delivers precise solutions tailored to each customer's needs at the required speed. Wagner continues to innovate by tackling complex supply chain challenges and providing exceptional performance as the industry adapts to evolving customer buying habits. The company serves manufacturers across a wide range of product types, including energy, food and beverage, automotive, consumer products and apparel, paper products, ammunition, and hazardous materials. Wagner has been honored as a Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics for 21 consecutive years. For more information, visit wagnerlogistics.com or contact [email protected].

