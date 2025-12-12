Wagner Logistics Acquires Dawson Logistics' Contract Division, Expanding National Network

Four additional operations increase Wagner's presence in apparel and industrial markets for major retailers and grow its footprint to more than 8 million square feet.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wagner Logistics, a nationwide provider of third-party logistics, announced today its acquisition of Dawson Logistics' contract division, which expands Wagner's national network and enhances its contract logistics capabilities. Wagner is acquiring only the contract logistics operations, which will operate immediately under the Wagner Logistics brand.
"Divesting our Contract Division with Wagner Logistics marks an exciting new chapter," said Doug Dawson, Founder and CEO of Dawson Logistics. Wagner's strong reputation and nationwide network will enable it to deliver even greater value to our customers while creating new opportunities for our employees. We're proud to have chosen a company that shares our commitment to innovation and exceptional service."
The acquisition adds one million square feet across four warehousing operations in Danville, Ill., Cincinnati, Ohio, and Nashville, Tenn. With these facilities, Wagner now operates more than 8 million square feet of warehousing and distribution space nationwide. Ninety employees from the contract logistics division will join Wagner as part of the integration. The acquisition also extends Wagner's reach in the apparel and industrial markets while strengthening relationships with major national retailers.
"This acquisition is a big leap forward on our path toward expanding our national footprint and contract logistics capabilities," says Brian Smith, president and chief executive officer of Wagner Logistics. "Welcoming the Dawson team to Wagner allows us to build on strong customer relationships while adding talented employees who share our commitment to operational excellence. We look forward to supporting new partners, creating even more opportunities for our people, and bringing the high level of service our customers expect."
About Wagner Logistics
Wagner Logistics is a leading supply chain management provider offering distribution center, fulfillment, and transportation services across the U.S. since 1946. The Wagner team delivers precise solutions tailored to each customer's needs at the required speed. Wagner continues to innovate by tackling complex supply chain challenges and providing exceptional performance as the industry adapts to evolving customer buying habits. The company serves manufacturers across a wide range of product types, including energy, food and beverage, automotive, consumer products and apparel, paper products, ammunition, and hazardous materials. Wagner has been honored as a Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics for 21 consecutive years. For more information, visit wagnerlogistics.com or contact [email protected].
Media Contact
Joe Oliaro, Wagner Logistics, 1 8168428100, [email protected], wagnerlogistics.com
Angela Ridpath, EAG Advertising & Marketing, 1 9133348454, [email protected], eagadv.com
SOURCE Wagner Logistics
Share this article