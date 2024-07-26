Wagner Logistics Earns BRCGS's AA+ Rating in Unannounced Storage and Distribution Audit

"We are incredibly proud of our Portland team for achieving this significant rating. The AA+ is a direct result of diligent efforts, precise attention to detail and unwavering commitment to the highest food safety and quality standards." Post this

Brian Smith, CEO of Wagner Logistics, explains, "Since BRCGS audits are unannounced, there is no time to 'prep.' The AA+ rating is proof positive that the Portland facility's team strictly adheres to the highest warehouse management and food safety standards every single day. That means protecting the nation's food supply, even when no one is watching."

According to the audit, the Portland facility excels in several key areas, including:

Operational Excellence: The adoption of advanced warehouse management systems ensures the efficient and accurate handling of products.

Food Safety Compliance: Stringent protocols and continuous monitoring are maintained to guarantee the highest safety standards for all stored products.

Quality Assurance: Comprehensive training and development programs for staff ensure the highest levels of quality control are upheld.

"We are incredibly proud of our Portland team for achieving this significant rating. The AA+ is a direct result of diligent efforts, precise attention to detail and unwavering commitment to the highest food safety and quality standards," says Smith. "Matt O'Brien, the facility's manager, and his team deserve special acknowledgement for their exceptional work, delivering superior service and secure storage solutions. Rodney Lucas, the food safety & quality manager, and his team have been critical to this success. Rodney's commitment has been pivotal in ensuring that our facility not only meets but surpasses industry standards through rigorous internal audits and continuous staff training programs."

