Wagner Logistics Receives Prestigious AA+ Rating from BRCGS for Second Consecutive Year

Wagner Logistics, a leading provider of supply chain management solutions, announced today its Portland, Oregon, facility has again achieved the prestigious AA+ rating from the Brand Reputation through Compliance Global Standard (BRCGS). Obtained through an on-site audit, this marks the second consecutive year Wagner has secured this elite certification, verifying the company's dedication to food safety, quality assurance and operational excellence as an everyday standard.

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 8, 2025 -- This consecutive AA+ rating places Wagner Logistics among an elite group of logistics providers consistently meeting rigorous international benchmarks. The recognition highlights Wagner's commitment to maintaining the integrity and safety of the nation's food supply through daily adherence to strict warehouse management and quality practices.