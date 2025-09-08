Wagner Logistics Receives Prestigious AA+ Rating from BRCGS for Second Consecutive Year

Wagner Logistics, a leading provider of supply chain management solutions, announced today its Portland, Oregon, facility has again achieved the prestigious AA+ rating from the Brand Reputation through Compliance Global Standard (BRCGS). Obtained through an on-site audit, this marks the second consecutive year Wagner has secured this elite certification, verifying the company's dedication to food safety, quality assurance and operational excellence as an everyday standard.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This consecutive AA+ rating places Wagner Logistics among an elite group of logistics providers consistently meeting rigorous international benchmarks. The recognition highlights Wagner's commitment to maintaining the integrity and safety of the nation's food supply through daily adherence to strict warehouse management and quality practices.
"Achieving the AA+ rating once is significant, but earning it for two consecutive years, confirms our team's unwavering commitment to excellence, which is especially top of mind for our customers and others in the industry with growing concerns about food safety, supply chain disruptions and storage integrity," explains Brian Smith, CEO of Wagner Logistics. "This reinforces our role as a trusted partner dedicated to safety in food supply and exceptional warehouse management standards."
The BRCGS audit recognized Wagner's Portland facility for strengths in several key operational areas, including:
• Advanced warehouse management practices ensuring precise, efficient product handling.
• Robust food safety protocols consistently exceeding industry standards.
• Comprehensive training programs and a culture of quality assurance empowering staff to uphold Wagner's stringent standards.
"This recognition reflects the exceptional teamwork and dedication of our Portland staff, led by Warehouse Manager Darrell Barber and Food Safety & Quality Manager Rodney Lucas," says Smith. "Despite a new management team facing their first BRCGS audit together, Darrell, Rodney, and their teams excelled under pressure, demonstrating proactive leadership, meticulous preparation and outstanding execution to deliver results that exemplify Wagner's core values and ongoing pursuit of operational excellence."
