Wags Animal Hospital Announces Important CDC Changes in Dog-Import Requirements

Wags Animal Hospital offers comprehensive support for obtaining the necessary health certificates for pet import and export. All of their clinicians are USDA-APHIS Accredited. The team has considerable experience helping clients navigate the complexities of these processes while ensuring adherence to the latest CDC guidelines. Wags facilitates the necessary documentation and procedures, making the importation of pets as seamless as possible for owners.

Pet owners are strongly encouraged to plan well in advance when preparing for international travel with their pets. Given the new requirements and strict timelines, last-minute departures are often not feasible. The updated regulations underscore the importance of advanced planning, particularly regarding rabies vaccinations before a dog can re-enter the U.S. Wags Animal Hospital advises pet owners to stay informed and prepared for these changes to ensure a smooth international journey with their pets.

"Things have changed. You must be prepared in advance. This update specifically applies to dogs, focusing on public health and rabies prevention. At Wags Animal Hospital, we guide our patients through these new requirements, ensuring compliance and smooth entry into the U.S." - Dr. Ori Eizenberg Weinger, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Wags Animal Hospital

About Wags Animal Hospital

At Wags Animal Hospital, we strive to provide personalized medical care, work with clients to help them understand their pets' needs and provide exceptional customer service, all while incorporating the latest advancements in veterinary medicine into our daily operations. Our experienced veterinarians are passionate about helping pets live long, healthy and happy lives. We offer a wide range of services, from wellness and dental checks to advanced treatments, ensuring that dogs and cats receive the best-possible care in a calm and stress-free environment. For more information, reach out to Wags Animal Hospital at 919-624-1124 or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Dr. Ori Eizenberg Weinger, Wags Animal Hospital, (305) 603-9697, [email protected], wagsbrickellkey.com

