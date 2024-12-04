Wags Animal Hospital Veterinarian, Dr. Liliana Roa Garcia, Completes Advanced Soft-Tissue and Oncology Surgery Training

"Surgery is my biggest passion. I am looking forward to learning the latest techniques as they emerge to help my patients." - Dr. Liliana Roa Garcia, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Wags Animal Hospital Post this

"I find it very satisfying to be able to help animals when they need me the most. If a patient is in pain or discomfort, it is gratifying to be able to help them relieve the pain and go back to being themselves. Surgery is my biggest passion. I look forward to learning the latest techniques as they emerge to help my patients." - Dr. Liliana Roa Garcia, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Wags Animal Hospital

An ardent advocate for animal welfare, Dr. Roa Garcia feels a profound connection with animals and dedicates her life to their well-being. Reflecting on her experience at Wags Animal Hospital, she notes, "I am very grateful for the team we have at Wags, where everybody supports one another like family." Her bilingual abilities in English and Spanish allow her to build trusting relationships with their international clientele, ensuring clear and compassionate communication.

At Wags Animal Hospital, we strive to provide personalized medical care, work with clients to help them understand their pets' needs and provide exceptional customer service, all while incorporating the latest advancements in veterinary medicine into our daily operations. Our experienced veterinarians are passionate about helping pets live long, healthy and happy lives. We offer a wide range of services, from wellness and dental checks to advanced treatments, ensuring that dogs and cats receive the best-possible care in a calm and stress-free environment. To learn more, contact Wags Animal Hospital at 305-603-9697 or email [email protected].

