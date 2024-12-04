Wags Animal Hospital Veterinarian, Dr. Liliana Roa Garcia, Completes Advanced Soft-Tissue and Oncology Surgery Training

Wags Animal Hospital in Brickell Key, Florida is pleased to announce that veterinarian Dr. Liliana Roa Garcia has completed clinical training on advanced techniques in soft-tissue and oncology surgery, Surgical Procedures for General Practitioners - Urinary, Gastrointestinal and Basic Oncology Techniques. This specialized training was provided by the Viticus Group in Las Vegas, NV, from November 10-12, 2024. Dr. Roa Garcia's ongoing commitment to professional development and the enhancement of her surgical skills elevates the quality of care she provides to her patients. To further expand and apply her skills, Dr. Roa Garcia has enrolled in an August 2025, South African wildlife conservation program titled, Vets Go Wild by WorldWide Experience.
MIAMI, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wags Animal Hospital in Brickell Key, Florida is pleased to announce that veterinarian Dr. Liliana Roa Garcia has completed clinical training on advanced techniques in soft-tissue and oncology surgery, Surgical Procedures for General Practitioners - Urinary, Gastrointestinal and Basic Oncology Techniques. This specialized training was provided by the Viticus Group in Las Vegas, NV, from November 10-12, 2024. Dr. Roa Garcia's ongoing commitment to professional development and the enhancement of her surgical skills elevates the quality of care she provides to her patients. To further expand and apply her skills, Dr. Roa Garcia has enrolled in an August 2025, South African wildlife conservation program titled, Vets Go Wild by WorldWide Experience.
Dr. Roa Garcia's journey in veterinary medicine began in Colombia, South America, where she graduated as a veterinarian in 2018. After relocating to the United States, she joined Wags Animal Hospital, initially as a technician, while she completed her ECFVG certification. In April 2022, she proudly assumed her role as an associate veterinarian, contributing her expertise to the Brickell community. Driven by a lifelong desire to help animals, she has never envisioned any career other than veterinary medicine.
"I find it very satisfying to be able to help animals when they need me the most. If a patient is in pain or discomfort, it is gratifying to be able to help them relieve the pain and go back to being themselves. Surgery is my biggest passion. I look forward to learning the latest techniques as they emerge to help my patients." - Dr. Liliana Roa Garcia, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Wags Animal Hospital
An ardent advocate for animal welfare, Dr. Roa Garcia feels a profound connection with animals and dedicates her life to their well-being. Reflecting on her experience at Wags Animal Hospital, she notes, "I am very grateful for the team we have at Wags, where everybody supports one another like family." Her bilingual abilities in English and Spanish allow her to build trusting relationships with their international clientele, ensuring clear and compassionate communication.
About Wags Animal Hospital
At Wags Animal Hospital, we strive to provide personalized medical care, work with clients to help them understand their pets' needs and provide exceptional customer service, all while incorporating the latest advancements in veterinary medicine into our daily operations. Our experienced veterinarians are passionate about helping pets live long, healthy and happy lives. We offer a wide range of services, from wellness and dental checks to advanced treatments, ensuring that dogs and cats receive the best-possible care in a calm and stress-free environment. To learn more, contact Wags Animal Hospital at 305-603-9697 or email [email protected].
Media Contact
Dr. Ori Eizenberg Weinger, Wags Animal Hospital, (305) 603-9697, [email protected], wagsbrickellkey.com
SOURCE Wags Animal Hospital; Wags Animal Hospital
Share this article