Wahpeton Family Dentistry Launches New Mobile-Friendly Website

WAHPETON, N.D., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wahpeton Family Dentistry of Wahpeton, ND is proud to announce the launch of its new mobile-friendly website, located at: https://www.wahpetonfamilydentistry.com.
The new website makes it more convenient for patients to get the information they need about the practice and their own dental health. With easy-to-navigate features and clear, concise descriptions of services, the new site is a helpful tool for patients looking for dental care.
Wahpeton Family Dentistry is led by Dr. Mason Haley, a highly qualified and accomplished dentist who is committed to continuing education in order to provide an advanced level of care. The collective dental IQs of Dr. Haley and his dental team create an atmosphere of professionalism that ensures patients that they are in capable hands.
Wahpeton Family Dentistry provides routine dental cleanings and exams, as well as a wide variety of advanced procedures designed to improve the health and appearance of patients' smiles in Wahpeton and surrounding areas. The practice's comprehensive dental services include:
- Fillings
- Crowns
- Bridges
- Dental implants
- Root canals
- Dentures
- Veneers
- Teeth whitening
- Sleep apnea and snoring treatment
- Sedation dentistry
- Children's dentistry
"As a family dental practice, we treat patients of all ages, providing the convenience of a single location that meets all of the dental care needs of a household. Our patient-centered approach allows us to provide individualized dental care that is customized to each patient. When families prioritize dental care together, it establishes a solid foundation for a lifetime of dental health for generations," said Dr. Haley.
About Wahpeton Family Dentistry
Wahpeton Family Dentistry is a general dentistry practice serving patients of all ages, located at 103 9th St N Ste 2, Wahpeton, ND 58075. Call 701-642-8566 to schedule an appointment, or to learn more, visit our new website at https://www.wahpetonfamilydentistry.com.
Media Contact
Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, [email protected], https//:www.dentalfone.com
SOURCE Wahpeton Family Dentistry
