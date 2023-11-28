Wahpeton Family Dentistry Launches New Mobile-Friendly Website

Our patient-centered approach allows us to provide individualized dental care that is customized to each patient. When families prioritize dental care together, it establishes a solid foundation for a lifetime of dental health for generations. Post this

Wahpeton Family Dentistry is led by Dr. Mason Haley, a highly qualified and accomplished dentist who is committed to continuing education in order to provide an advanced level of care. The collective dental IQs of Dr. Haley and his dental team create an atmosphere of professionalism that ensures patients that they are in capable hands.

Wahpeton Family Dentistry provides routine dental cleanings and exams, as well as a wide variety of advanced procedures designed to improve the health and appearance of patients' smiles in Wahpeton and surrounding areas. The practice's comprehensive dental services include:

Fillings

Crowns

Bridges

Dental implants

Root canals

Dentures

Veneers

Teeth whitening

Sleep apnea and snoring treatment

Sedation dentistry

Children's dentistry

"As a family dental practice, we treat patients of all ages, providing the convenience of a single location that meets all of the dental care needs of a household. Our patient-centered approach allows us to provide individualized dental care that is customized to each patient. When families prioritize dental care together, it establishes a solid foundation for a lifetime of dental health for generations," said Dr. Haley.

About Wahpeton Family Dentistry

Wahpeton Family Dentistry is a general dentistry practice serving patients of all ages, located at 103 9th St N Ste 2, Wahpeton, ND 58075. Call 701-642-8566 to schedule an appointment, or to learn more, visit our new website at https://www.wahpetonfamilydentistry.com.

Media Contact

Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, [email protected], https//:www.dentalfone.com

SOURCE Wahpeton Family Dentistry