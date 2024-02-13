Waisman Biomanufacturing and RoosterBio Announce Collaboration for GMP Manufacturing of Cell and Exosome Therapies

"Waisman Biomanufacturing occupies a unique and critically important niche in the biologics CDMO landscape." - Tim Kelly, CEO, RoosterBio Post this

Together, Waisman Biomanufacturing and RoosterBio deliver an end-to-end solution for the development and manufacturing of cell- and exosome-based therapeutics, including the critical raw materials, expert process development in both 2D and 3D systems, advanced analytical characterization, regulatory support packages, and proven cGMP manufacturing capabilities. Advanced therapy developers in both industry and academia can now accelerate and de-risk their progression into clinical trials by leveraging this new strategic collaboration.

Christopher Bartley, Managing Director of Waisman Biomanufacturing, expressed his excitement for this collaboration: "Waisman Biomanufacturing focuses on partnerships and collaboration, valuing its ability to move products into clinical trials as quickly and effectively as possible. I truly appreciate that our values and mission align well with RoosterBio's with the ultimate purpose to address unmet needs. We are thrilled to partner with RoosterBio in the pursuit of excellence toward that goal."

"Waisman Biomanufacturing occupies a unique and critically important niche in the biologics CDMO landscape," said Tim Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of RoosterBio. "For over 20 years, Waisman has built a track record of success in clinical manufacturing of biologics for a broad range of clients in emerging biopharma and institutional settings, where much of the innovation in advanced therapy development resides. I am very excited to partner with Waisman to provide scalable manufacturing solutions to our clients and deliver highly impactful advanced therapies to patients everywhere."

About RoosterBio

RoosterBio accelerates human mesenchymal stem/stromal cell (hMSC) and extracellular vesicle (EV) product and process development to fuel the rapid implementation of scalable advanced therapies. Our high-quality hMSCs, bioprocess media, genetic engineering tools, and EV production solutions are paired with expert bioprocessing knowledge to progress therapeutic developers from concept to first-in-human testing and commercial manufacturing at reduced cost and increased productivity. With optimized, scalable processes, Type 2 Master Files, and cGMP products, we have enabled therapeutic programs to traverse their path to clinical translation in under 1 year. RoosterBio is driven by clients' success and creating a world where safe and effective regenerative medicines are rapidly developed and widely available on a global scale.

About Waisman Biomanufacturing

With its state-of-art production facility in Madison, WI, and its expert personnel, Waisman Biomanufacturing has become a leading GMP contract manufacturing organization (CMO) which manufactures a wide range of biotherapeutics for clinical trials. The products include gene therapies, cell therapeutics, and both therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines. More information is available at: gmpbio.org.

