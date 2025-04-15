Wakana White Owl to Serve Plant Medicine Exclusively at Reunion Costa Rica

After five ceremonies, my brain damage symptoms were permanently gone. That's when I vowed to be in service to this medicine and dedicate the rest of my life to it. Post this

Descended from a long line of indigenous medicine people and Appalachian folk healers, Wakana has dedicated her life to the study of plant wisdom, herbology, and spiritual healing. Her path with Ayahuasca began after experiencing seven strokes over a four-month period. In the midst of a desperate healing journey across Central and South America, a pivotal moment changed everything.

"In Panama, I hit rock bottom and had the awareness that Ayahuasca could help with my healing," shares Wakana White Owl. "The medicine literally showed up through a woman I'd just met, and after five ceremonies, my brain damage symptoms were permanently gone. That's when I vowed to be in service to this medicine and dedicate the rest of my life to it."

Over the past 40+ years, Wakana has studied and trained in ceremonial practices from multiple lineages, including Shipibo, Cherokee, and Lakota Sioux traditions. This rich, cross-cultural background allows her to offer a truly grounded and integrative approach to healing that resonates with a wide range of guests at Reunion.

"Our emotions are not problems to be solved," she reflects. "They are opportunities for us to be present with, and come home to, parts of ourselves."

Wakana is known for her gentle yet powerful facilitation style. Her fluency in English and ability to articulate spiritual concepts with clarity helps guests feel safe, seen, and supported throughout their journeys. The ability to communicate directly with the medicine woman is a rare and valuable part of the Reunion experience.

Her belief that every person is on their own path—and should be supported rather than influenced—deeply aligns with Reunion's ethos as a not-for-profit organization that centers healing, authenticity, and non-commodified care.

Wakana's exclusive commitment to Reunion affirms the center's dedication to sacred service, community, and healing. Her ongoing presence ensures that Reunion remains a trusted and transformative home for those called to walk the path of plant medicine.

ABOUT REUNION COSTA RICA

Reunion is a leading not-for-profit plant medicine center, combining Indigenous wisdom teachers from diverse lineages blending the best of ancient modalities and modern science. Located in Costa Rica, Reunion is a medically licensed campus with a beach-front location and modern comforts providing a safe setting for personal growth, healing, and transformation. 100% of earnings are put towards further enhancing the guest experience.

Media Contact

Kathryn Winstanley, Reunion Costa Rica, 1 416-797-2989, [email protected], www.reunionexperience.org

SOURCE Reunion Costa Rica