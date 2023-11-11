Wake Forest Football Game to Feature Patriotic Team Fastrax™ Skydive for Veterans Day

Team Fastrax™, will perform an American Flag demonstration jump as part of the opening ceremony of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons game, to honor military veterans. The Demon Deacons represent Wake Forest University in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision and the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Nov. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saturday, November 11th, 2023, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will host the NC State Wolfpack at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. The game starts at 2 pm, and as part of the opening ceremony, Team Fastrax™ will gracefully fly the Wake Forest banner and red, white, and blue streamers over the stadium for the whole audience to behold. The aerial show will be seen on the scoreboard via the team's air-to-ground video feed, so spectators from all sections at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium will be able to take in every breathtaking moment of the performance.

John Hart, owner of Start Skydiving, and Founder of Team Fastrax™ said, "We are excited to perform our patriotic American Flag skydive for the Wake Forest game. Many of our team members served in the United States Military, so we particularly enjoy any performance that honors our Nation's Veterans."

According to the Wake Forest website, Wake Forest trails the all-time series with NC State, 42-68-6, dating back to the first meeting in 1895, where the two teams battled to a 4-4 tie in Raleigh. The rivalry has been played continuously since 1910, which is the longest rivalry in the ACC and second-longest in the FBS. Last year was just the third meeting with both teams being nationally ranked. Last season, the Deacs lost a hard-fought, 21-30 contest in Raleigh. Current Demon Deacons, Jahmal Banks, Taylor Morin and Ke'Shawn Williams, combined for 13 receptions, 174 yards and a touchdown in the loss. The last meeting in Winston-Salem was a 45-42 shootout victory for the Demon Deacons in 2021.

For more information on the game or for tickets, visit the Wake Forest website.

Team Fastrax™ dedicates every performance to a fallen hero. They may be gone, but they are never forgotten. This performance by Team Fastrax™ is dedicated to Army Spc. Genaro Acosta, who died November 11th, 2003, serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom. For more information on Army Spc. Genaro Acosta, visit the Military Times website.

To schedule a Team Fastrax™ performance at your next event, go to the Team Fastrax™ website.

ABOUT TEAM FASTRAX™

Team Fastrax™, sponsored by SELECTiON.COM®, is the most ambitious professional skydiving team in the world. The team has a roster of more than twenty-nine active members, with a collective of more than 300,000 skydives. Team Fastrax™ has performed exhibition skydives all over the world for audiences large and small as a patriotic display or as a product promotion.

ABOUT SELECTiON.COM®

SELECTiON.COM® is a nationwide provider of criminal and pre-employment background screenings, also referred to as a Consumer Reporting Agency. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, SELECTiON.COM® is a veteran-owned company that has been in business since 1991 and offers more than 35 background and data collection services.

Media Contact

Matt Harvey, Team Fastrax, 740-971-8278, [email protected], https://teamfastrax.com

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE Team Fastrax