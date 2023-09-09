Wake Forest Football Game to Feature Team Fastrax™ Patriotic Skydive

Team Fastrax™, will perform an American Flag demonstration jump as part of the opening ceremony of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons game. The Demon Deacons represent Wake Forest University in the in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision and the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saturday, September 9th, 2023, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will host the Vanderbilt Commodores at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium for their 2nd game of the season. The Demon Deacons are coming off a big win against Elon last week. The game starts at 11 am, and as part of the opening ceremony, Team Fastrax™ will gracefully fly an American flag and the Wake Forest banner over the stadium for the whole audience to behold. The aerial show will be seen on the scoreboard via the team's air-to-ground video feed, so spectators from all sections at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium will be able take in every breathtaking moment of the performance.

John Hart, owner of Start Skydiving, and Founder of Team Fastrax™ said, "We are excited to perform our patriotic American Flag skydive for the Wake Forest game. This demonstration is always a fan favorite, so we hope everyone enjoys the show!"

According to the Wake Forest website, Vanderbilt holds a 10-7 record over Wake Forest, dating back to 1964 when the Demon Decons lost away, 6-9. The last meeting between the two teams was a dominant, 45-25 Wake Forest victory in Nashville. The Deacs had 451 yards of total offense, including 300 in the air, while holding the Commodores to just 294. Wake Forest is 2-6 at home against Vandy, with the last victory in Winston-Salem coming in 2008, as the Deacs claimed a 29-19 victory in the regular season finale on November 29th. Dave Clawson is 3-0 against SEC opponents while at Wake Forest, including bowl wins over Texas A&M (Belk, 2017) and Missouri (Gasparilla, 2022).

For more information on the game or for tickets, visit the Wake Forest website.

Team Fastrax™ dedicates every performance to a fallen hero. They may be gone but are never forgotten. This performance by Team Fastrax™ is dedicated Army Spc. Ryan G. Carlock, who Died September 9th, 2003, serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom. For more information on Army Spc. Ryan G. Carlock visit the Military Times website.

To schedule a Team Fastrax™ performance at your next event, go to the Team Fastrax™ website.

ABOUT TEAM FASTRAX™

Team Fastrax™, sponsored by SELECTiON.COM®, is the most ambitious professional skydiving team in the world. The team has a roster of more than twenty-nine active members, with a collective of more than 300,000 skydives. Team Fastrax™ has performed exhibition skydives all over the world for audiences large and small as a patriotic display or as a product promotion.

ABOUT SELECTiON.COM®

SELECTiON.COM® is a nationwide provider of criminal and pre-employment background screenings, also referred to as a Consumer Reporting Agency. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, SELECTiON.COM® is a veteran-owned company that has been in business since 1991 and offers more than 35 background and data collection services.

