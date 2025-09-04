"WakeFit LLC Launches Lilypad Positioning Device to Close the 'Pleasure Gap'"

What started as therapeutic equipment for pelvic restrictions became an unexpected breakthrough in intimate wellness when customers began reporting transformative effects on their relationships. WakeFit LLC's new Lilypad positioning device, featuring patent-pending Responsive Core Technology, promises to address the "pleasure gap" that affects 75% of women through scientifically-informed ergonomic design.
WakeFit LLC today announced The Lilypad, the first positioning device featuring Responsive Core Technology designed to address the "pleasure gap" between partners through scientifically-informed ergonomic design.
Founded by Medical Massage Therapist Madison and her partner, WakeFit originally created therapeutic exercise equipment for pelvic restrictions during exercises. But customers began reporting an unexpected benefit. "They were discovering that our therapeutic device was transforming their intimate relationships in ways we never anticipated," said Madison.
This customer feedback led the founders to recognize an unmet need in the intimate wellness market. "We realized that the same principles that helped with therapeutic movement and positioning could address the challenges many couples faced," Madison explained. Rather than ignore this unexpected application, the team decided to purposefully design a product specifically for intimate wellness, leading to the development of The Lilypad.
Addressing a Widespread Challenge
Research indicates that 75% of women require clitoral stimulation to reach orgasm, yet traditional positioning often makes this difficult to achieve comfortably. The Lilypad's Responsive Core Technology allows for 360-degree movement and natural positioning without the physical strain typically associated with alternative approaches.
"What men take for granted – the ability to move freely during intimacy – is often restricted for women," explained Madison. "The Lilypad removes these restrictions, allowing both partners to achieve better sleep, deeper alignment, and more intentional connection."
Innovative Design Meets Practical Application
The Lilypad features a patent-pending fluid-core design that provides both stability and freedom of movement. Key features include:
- Responsive Core Technology: Moves with the body while maintaining structural support
- Ergonomic Design: Precisely engineered angles for optimal positioning
- Discreet Appearance: Blends seamlessly with bedroom décor
- Durable Construction: Built for long-term use with a one-year warranty
- Easy Maintenance: Removable, washable outer layer
At 18.5" x 14" x 7", The Lilypad provides optimal positioning angles for both partners.
Market Opportunity and Availability
The Lilypad represents WakeFit LLC's entry into the growing intimate wellness market, focusing specifically on positioning and ergonomic support.
The Lilypad is now available for purchase through the company's website at wakefit.com. For multiple-unit orders email [email protected].
About WakeFit LLC
WakeFit LLC specializes in therapeutic movement and ergonomic design solutions. Founded by healthcare professionals with expertise in water-assisted core exercise and movement therapy, the company identified an opportunity to apply therapeutic positioning principles to intimate wellness. Based in Athens, Georgia, WakeFit LLC is committed to creating products that enhance comfort, connection, and well-being for couples. For more information about The Lilypad and the company's mission, visit wakefit.com.
