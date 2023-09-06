Walden Local Meat Co. Announced as the Official Beef Sponsor for Boston Magazine's 2023 Battle of the Burger

"As a Boston-area based company, we're thrilled to have the opportunity to be the official meat sponsor for the iconic Boston magazine's burger competition and expand our reach within the community through this sponsorship," said Leah Palone, Head of Growth Marketing for Walden Local Meat Co. Tweet this

"The partnership with Walden Local Meat Co. is an ideal one for Boston magazine. To have the burgers at the event made from a locally sourced product satisfies our desire to work with and promote Boston area businesses," said Lynne Montesanto, Publisher for Boston magazine.

The event will take place at Encore Boston Harbor on September 9, 2023 from 12:00 to 4:00pm. Fifteen Boston-area restaurants will battle for the title of "Best Burger in Boston". During the battle, guests will taste and vote on the restaurants' burgers to determine the winner.

The restaurants that will be using Walden Local Meat Co. ground beef include B.GOOD, which currently serves Walden Local Meat Co. ground beef in all of their restaurants, Alden & Harlow, Baramor, and Trinktisch.

Walden Local Meat Co., a Certified B Corp, works with nearly 75 highly-principled Northeast farms to produce the highest quality 100% grass fed and finished beef, pasture raised pork and chicken and North Atlantic seafood. For more information about Walden Local Meat Co., visit waldenlocalmeat.com. For more details on the Boston Magazine's Battle of the Burger and to buy tickets for the event, visit bostonmagazine.com/battle-of-the-burger.

ABOUT WALDEN LOCAL MEAT CO.

Walden Local Meat Co. is a direct-to-consumer share program that hand-delivers local, sustainably raised and sourced meat, seafood and dairy to members' doorsteps across the Northeast. The certified B corporation works with principled, local farmers to produce the highest quality 100% grass fed beef, pasture raised pork and chicken and North Atlantic seafood, growing local economies, and creating healthier, more responsible options for the communities it serves. To learn more about Walden Local Meat Co., visit waldenlocalmeat.com

ABOUT BOSTON MAGAZINE

For over 40 years, Boston magazine has been the go-to resource for Bostonians seeking the best quality of life in our city. With award winning editorial features, signature issues that provide guidance on many important, relevant topics and world class events that bring it all to life, Boston magazine provides actionable knowledge to help Bostonians live their best lives.

