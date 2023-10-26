Walden Local Meat Co. Offers Locally-Sourced Thanksgiving Menu for Dinner Tables Across the Northeast

Nancy Pak, CEO of Walden Local Meat said, "Walden Local Meat Co. is proud to continue our partnership with the Pine Street Inn to provide locally sourced, 100% grass-fed, and finished meat to be used in nutritious meals for those in need this holiday season. Post this

Regarding the donations to the Pine Street Inn and Abenaki Helping Abenaki, Nancy Pak, CEO of Walden Local Meat said, "Walden Local Meat Co. is proud to continue our partnership with the Pine Street Inn to provide locally sourced, 100% grass-fed, and finished meat to be used in nutritious meals for those in need this holiday season. Giving back to our community is at the heart of our mission - we're very thankful for our members to help make this important donation possible again this year."

"We are thrilled that Walden Local Meat will once again be providing delicious local grass-fed beef towards our shelter meals program over the holiday and winter season," said Jack Nolan, Food Service Senior Operations Manager for Pine Street Inn. "To celebrate their fourth anniversary in supporting the guests of Pine Street, Walden Local Meat will be donating enough protein to cover over 4,000 dinner meals."

This year, Tim Haws of Autumn's Harvest Farm, Anna Houston of Off the Shelf Farm, German Gutierrez of Titusville Farm and Bird Farmers Coop will be raising the turkeys for Walden Local Meat Co. Highlights include the following:

For more information about Walden Local Meat Co. or to become a member, visit waldenlocalmeat.com. Consumers can also order sustainably raised Thanksgiving turkeys or hams without a membership though Walden Local Meat's "gift store" at https://shop.waldenlocalmeat.com/gifts/. Thanksgiving orders must be placed by November 16, 2023.

ABOUT WALDEN LOCAL MEAT CO.

Walden Local Meat Co. is a direct-to-consumer share program that hand-delivers local, sustainably raised and sourced meat, seafood and dairy to members' doorsteps across the Northeast. The certified B corporation works with principled, local farmers to produce the highest quality 100% grass fed and finished beef, pasture raised pork and chicken and North Atlantic seafood, growing local economies, and creating healthier, more responsible options for the communities it serves. To learn more about Walden Local Meat Co., visit waldenlocalmeat.com.

Media Contact

Tess Darci, Walden Local Meat Co., 1 7817185239, [email protected], https://waldenlocalmeat.com/

SOURCE Walden Local Meat Co.