Waldo International School Announces Largest Known Private School Expansion in Jersey City with New $27 Million Lease and Additional Facilities in Harborside

"601W Companies has been actively engaged in developing the finest set of amenities at Harborside Financial Center on the Jersey City waterfront," said Mark Karasick, Managing Member, 601W Companies. "As a result, 601W has been very successful in attracting a number of new tenants to Harborside, the latest of which is the Waldo International School, a Jersey City International Baccalaureate Private School."

The school's additional site, situated at Harborside 210 Hudson Street, Jersey City, NJ 07311, will have a large, open play space, while the entire interior will be completely remodeled for an expected opening date in September 2025.

Daniela Elena Sarbu, Founder and Managing Director of Waldo International School, expressed her enthusiasm for the expansion: "We are thrilled to announce our new location at Harborside, which represents our commitment to providing a world-class educational environment for our students. The new facilities will enhance our ability to deliver personalized and innovative education and ensure that our students continue to thrive and succeed."

The Harborside location will offer state-of-the-art facilities, including modern classrooms, advanced science and technology labs, and expansive arts and sports areas. This move aligns with Waldo International School's mission to foster a holistic educational experience that nurtures both academic and personal growth.

Waldo International School has been a leader in education since its founding in 2011. Known for its small class sizes, critical research skills, and dedication to the International Baccalaureate programs, the school prepares students for success in the 21st century. The expansion to Harborside will allow the school to serve a larger community and continue its legacy of excellence in education.

For more information about Waldo International School and its programs, visit http://www.WaldoSchool.com or follow the school on Instagram @thewaldoschool and LinkedIn at World of ABC, The Waldo School.

About Waldo International School

Waldo International School, founded in 2011 and operating as World of ABC, LLC, is a beacon of personalized learning and innovation in Jersey City. With a commitment to individualized education, the school offers a range of programs for preschool to 8th grade, integrating a rich curriculum with extracurricular activities in arts, sciences, and sports. Waldo School is known for its small class sizes, critical research skills teaching, and its dedication to the International Baccalaureate programs, preparing students for success in the 21st century.

