Waldo International School Launches Gifted Math Program for Young Mathematicians

The program will be conducted two to three times per week to ensure participation does not interfere with regular class content. Instead, it will be an enriching addition to the curriculum for the selected students.

"We are thrilled to offer this program to our talented students," said Daniela Elena Sarbu, Founder and Managing Director of Waldo International School. "Our goal is to provide an environment where gifted students can delve deeper into math, logic, and economic case studies without missing out on their standard curriculum. This program is an extension of our commitment to individualized education and academic excellence."

Waldo International School has been a leader in education since its founding in 2011. Known for its small class sizes, critical research skills, and dedication to the International Baccalaureate programs, the school prepares students for success in the 21st century. The expansion to Harborside will allow the school to serve a larger community and continue its legacy of excellence in education.

For more information about Waldo International School and its programs, visit http://www.WaldoSchool.com or follow the school on Instagram @thewaldoschool and LinkedIn at World of ABC, The Waldo School.

About Waldo International School

Waldo International School, founded in 2011 and operating as World of ABC, LLC, is a beacon of personalized learning and innovation in Jersey City. With a commitment to individualized education, the school offers a range of programs for preschool to 8th grade, integrating a rich curriculum with extracurricular activities in arts, sciences, and sports. Waldo School is known for its small class sizes, critical research skills teaching, and its dedication to the International Baccalaureate programs, preparing students for success in the 21st century.

