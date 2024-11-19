Waldo International School Student Jahzara Martina Pacurar Set to Make Debut Performance in the Metropolitan Opera's New Production of AIDA

At Waldo, we strive to nurture each student's individual talents, and Jahzara's success is a testament to the power of encouragement, discipline, and creativity in education. Post this

AIDA, a classic opera that has captivated audiences worldwide, has enjoyed successful runs on both the opera stage and Broadway. Known for its powerful story and iconic music, the show was adapted into a Broadway musical that won multiple Tony Awards. This season's new production at the Metropolitan Opera brings a fresh interpretation to the tale that will offer audiences a stunning experience with a cast of both seasoned and debut performers like Jahzara.

Jahzara's journey to the Met began with an audition arranged by DiStefano, who saw the young talent's potential and encouraged her to try out for the role. After multiple auditions and callbacks, Jahzara earned her place in the cast, an accomplishment celebrated by her family, friends, and the school community. "Both Daniela Sarbu at Waldo and Annie DiStefano at Garden Street have always been so supportive of Jahzara, and we literally screamed when we got the acceptance email," shared her mother, N'Kenge.

"We're incredibly proud of Jahzara's achievements and thrilled to see her hard work and dedication pay off in this remarkable debut," said Daniela Elena Sarbu, Managing Director of Waldo International School. "At Waldo, we strive to nurture each student's individual talents, and Jahzara's success is a testament to the power of encouragement, discipline, and creativity in education."

Outside of the opera, Jahzara's interests and talents are as impressive as they are diverse. A fifth grader at Waldo International School, she participates in fencing through both the school and Cobra Fencing, plays piano, and is an avid student of math, science, and robotics. Additionally, Jahzara is trilingual, speaking English, Romanian, and Spanish, further reflecting her commitment to learning and personal growth.

Jahzara will also showcase her talent as a special guest performer at the N'Kenge Foundation Benefit Gala on November 22, 2024, at The Cutting Room in New York City. The event will honor Tony Award winner LaChanze and actress and philanthropist Holly Robinson Peete.

For updates on her upcoming performances in AIDA, follow Jahzara on Instagram at @JahzaraMartina.

For more information about Waldo International School and its programs, visit http://www.WaldoSchool.com or follow the school on Instagram @thewaldoschool and LinkedIn at World of ABC, The Waldo School.

About Waldo International School

Waldo International School, founded in 2011 and operating as World of ABC, LLC, is a beacon of personalized learning and innovation in Jersey City. With a commitment to individualized education, the school offers a range of programs for preschool to 8th grade, integrating a rich curriculum with extracurricular activities in arts, sciences, and sports. Waldo School is known for its small class sizes, critical research skills teaching, and its dedication to the International Baccalaureate programs, preparing students for success in the 21st century.

