Waldo International School Students Achieve Top Honors in Prestigious Competitions

In a similar vein of outstanding accomplishment, Jahzara Martina Pacurar dazzled judges and audiences alike at The United States Tournament Of Dance, securing three gold medals. Jahzara's remarkable versatility was on full display as she came first in solo voice, solo dance in jazz, and trio dance categories on March 23, further establishing the school's reputation for excellence in the arts.

Daniela Elena Sarbu, Founder and Managing Director of Waldo International School, expressed her pride and admiration for the students' achievements, stating, "We are thrilled to witness the incredible accomplishments of Rachel and Jahzara. Their dedication, talent, and commitment to excellence not only inspire their peers but also highlight the supportive and enriching environment we strive to provide at Waldo International School. Congratulations to them, their teachers, and their families on these outstanding achievements."

These individual successes underscore the collaborative efforts of students, teachers, and parents at Waldo International School and emphasize the school's holistic approach to education that values not only academic excellence but also the development of artistic and personal talents.

Waldo International School remains dedicated to offering a personalized and innovative educational experience to students from preschool through 8th grade. With a focus on small class sizes, critical research skills, and a commitment to the International Baccalaureate programs, the school prepares students for success in the 21st century.

About Waldo International School

Waldo International School, founded in 2011 and operating as World of ABC, LLC, is a beacon of personalized learning and innovation in Jersey City. With a commitment to individualized education, the school offers a range of programs for preschool to 8th grade, integrating a rich curriculum with extracurricular activities in arts, sciences, and sports. Waldo School is known for its small class sizes, critical research skills teaching, and its dedication to the International Baccalaureate programs, preparing students for success in the 21st century.

