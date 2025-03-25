Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts to Debut in Texas with Signing of Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country

"Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country's signing marks a monumental milestone for Hilton." said Amy King, vice president, luxury & mixed-use development, Hilton Post this

Located less than one mile from downtown Fredericksburg, Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country will provide a central location for visitors looking to indulge in the beauty of Texas Hill Country—the most popular wine-tasting destination in the state, the second most visited wine country in the United States and home to over 100 wineries. Nestled against sprawling vineyards and rolling hills with blooming wildflowers and farms, Fredericksburg offers a picturesque setting and idyllic escape 75 miles west of Austin and 65 miles northwest of San Antonio.

Designed in collaboration between Studio CABAN, FAB Studio, TIPLER Group, Studio Outside and Paul Duesing Partners, the resort will stand as a refined haven for all visitors set against the backdrop of the breathtaking countryside. Accommodations will feature authentically Texan design elements with sprawling views of the surrounding Hill Country and multi-room resort villas catering to individual residents and available for guest rentals, with private plunge pools, outdoor courtyards and specialty programming.

For the ultimate in luxury Hill Country living, the resort will be home to 87 Waldorf Astoria Residences. Designed through the same lens as the resort and celebrating the natural influences of the land, the residences will include single-story estates, villas and cottage-style Sunday homes ranging from three to five bedrooms, with custom options available. 50 of the Waldorf Astoria private residences are strategically placed along the edge of the 106-acre property, backing up to waterside views of Baron's Creek and picturesque rolling hills with easy access to the historic Fredericksburg city center. Owners will also enjoy access to the wide range of epicurean and wellness amenities provided by the resort, as well as signature resident services legendary to the Waldorf Astoria brand. These homes also introduce the first-ever Waldorf Astoria Residences in Texas, and a one-of-a-kind luxury living experience in Fredericksburg. Limited reservations for the Founder's Collection homes are available now. Exclusive resident owner benefits include Hilton Honors Diamond status for the length of ownership and bespoke privileges and discounted rates, travel assistance and more.

"Throughout my career, I've always looked to create destinations with a true sense of place that invite in new and tenured patrons to experience it through a new lens," said Mark Harmon, developer, Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country. "With Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country, we're drawing upon the unique architecture and history of Fredericksburg to create a new experience that opens this budding wine destination to travelers and future residents—drawing a spotlight to the area as a whole and all that makes it unique."

"Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country marks a significant shift for hospitality in Texas, bringing the renowned service and luxury experience of the brand to a destination with unmatched potential," said Robert Radovan, developer, Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country. "Waldorf Astoria Residences Texas Hill Country open a rare opportunity to call this destination home, with the robust amenities and service that come with branded living. Each of these homes will be a modern rendition of what exists here today, creating a space that feels familiar, celebrates the land and ushers in a new escape to explore and reconnect with one another."

"We are excited and committed to bringing an unparalleled luxury retreat to Texas, building on Fredericksburg's reputation as a destination to reset in the Hill Country," said Tim Sparapani, partner and co-developer, Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country. "By collaborating with the exceptional team at Hilton and Waldorf Astoria, we're creating something truly unique—an extraordinary space for celebrations, gatherings and rejuvenating getaways in one of the most breathtaking landscapes in the state."

Delivering on Waldorf Astoria's commitment to culinary excellence, guests and residents at Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country can look forward to five food and beverage experiences including an all-day dining restaurant, specialty restaurant, bar and lounge, pool bar and convenient grab-and-go juice bar. For wellness enthusiasts, the resort will boast more than 11,000 square feet of spa and fitness facilities, including ten treatment rooms and sports courts. Guests can also indulge in two pools while younger travelers can enjoy a day at the Kids Club. Ideal for corporate retreats, meetings and celebrations of all kinds, Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country will feature approximately 6,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, including a 4,000 square foot event barn and more.

Once open, the hotel will participate in Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 24 world-class brands.

Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country will join the iconic brand's portfolio of more than 30 properties globally with more than 30 in the pipeline. Upcoming opening highlights include Waldorf Astoria New York, Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique, Waldorf Astoria Osaka and Waldorf Astoria London Admiralty Arch. The property's residential offering will also join Hilton's luxury brand residential portfolio of more than 30 properties either in trading or pipeline. Throughout Texas, Hilton has nearly 600 properties open and welcoming travelers, and nearly 240 hotels in various stages of development.

For more information about Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, visit Stories from Hilton. For more information on Waldorf Astoria Residences around the world, please visit Waldorf Astoria Residences.

About Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

About Hilton

Wine Country Hospitality Partners LLC

Wine Country Hospitality Partners LLC is a collaboration between visionary developers and trailblazers in hospitality—Mark Harmon, Robert Radovan and Tim Sparapani. Harmon founded Auberge Resorts Collection in 1998, and oversaw its global success for nearly two decades. He also sits as the Chairman of Private Label Collection, and owner/operator of Auberge du Soleil in Napa Valley. Radovan is the Founding Partner of Criswell Radovan, a luxury hospitality development company with award-winning projects including Calistoga Ranch in Napa Valley and Four Seasons Hotel & Residences Dublin. Sparapani is a skilled advisor, lawyer and investor specializing in startups with previous experience as the Co-Founder of Blue Run Spirits, Director of Public Policy at Facebook and member of the Board of Directors for Coors Spirits Co. Together, this highly qualified and tenured trio have envisioned the forthcoming Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country, and the resulting evolution of the wider Fredericksburg destination in Texas.

About IMI Worldwide Properties:

Media Contact

