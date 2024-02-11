"Walk for a Veteran" Walk-A-Thon: March 9th, 2024. Make Strides Against Veteran Suicide

Save a life! Come walk to support Veteran Suicide Prevention. Be the difference! Post this

We are dedicated to preventing Veteran Suicide, through the power of self-empowerment workshops, 10 Challenges to Services, mentorship programs, and training in ASIST - Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, more information will be available at our booth.

The "Walk for a Veteran" Walk-a-thon is not only about taking steps but also about making a lasting impact. As part of our commitment to this cause, we're introducing a Peer-to-Peer fundraising challenge. Participants are encouraged to fundraise, special prizes awarded. All funds raised through the walk-a-thon will directly support The Long Walk Home's mission to prevent Veteran Suicide. By participating in this event, you become an essential part of a community dedicated to making a real difference in the lives of our veterans.

The Long Walk Home believes in the power of collective action, and we invite everyone to be part of this meaningful event. Let's walk together, talk together, and support our Veterans in their journey towards healing and resilience.

For more inquiries or to learn more about "Walk for a Veteran," please check out the following links:

Event Page: Walk for a Veteran-Walkathon

Register to walk: Walk-for-a-Vet-Walkathon Registration.

Imagine the power of your tribe walking together for a Veteran, bringing friends along to walk for a cause that matters.

Peer-to-Peer campaign: Calling all Walk for Vet participants!

Start a peer-to-peer campaign within your tribe or teams, encouraging them to join the Walk for a Veteran-Walkathon.

Get involved! Volunteer: Volunteer - Walk for a Vet-Walkathon.

Get involved, volunteer, and be the driving force behind the success of the Walk for a Veteran-Walkathon.

Note to Editors

High-resolution images, additional information about The Long Walk Home, or interviews with Ron Zaleski, about the "Walk for a Veteran" walk-a-thon are available upon request.

Media Contact

Alexandria White, The Long Walk Home, 1 2398415208, [email protected], http://thelongwalkhome.org

SOURCE The Long Walk Home